Jon Bon Jovi Lists Hudson River View Duplex in Manhattan’s West Village

SELLER: Jon Bon Jovi

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $17,250,000

SIZE: 4,031 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Jon Bon Jovi is on the move in Manhattan having listed his comfortably sophisticated duplex digs in a top-notch West Village apartment complex with an asking price of $17.25 million. The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer hopes to cash in to the lucrative tune of more than $4 million on the glassy, light-filled apartment he acquired not quite two years ago for $12.87 million. Current listing details show the 4,031-square-foot unit has three and potentially four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and heavy-duty common charges and taxes that ring up to $8,710 per month.

A 30-foot-long, window-lined and partially double-height entrance gallery leads to a nearly 32-foot-long living room with linear fireplace set into a paneled wall of built-in display shelves with custom lighting. A room-wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows opens the room to an unexpectedly grassy private terrace with panoramic sunset views across the Hudson River to the Jersey City skyline. The dining room, which also opens to the terrace, adjoins a relatively compact but smartly arranged and expensively outfitted kitchen and French doors link though to a den/library that has an en suite bathroom and, hence, could be converted to a fourth bedroom. There are two en suite guest bedrooms on the upper level, one wrapped in floor-to-ceiling casement windows and the other with an itty-bitty private balcony, plus a master suite with a walk-in closet, a city-view bathroom and a private terrace. The full-service complex pampers residents with 24-hour doormen and concierge services, an on-site garage, an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool and a complete gym with locker room, sauna and steam room.

Mister Bon Jovi maintains a fairly small but unquestionably impressive property portfolio that includes a 10-plus-acre river-front estate in low-key but high-cost Red Bank, NJ, he’s owned since 1997 as well as a 1.5-acre spread along one of the most coveted lanes in East Hampton, NY, scooped up in 2004 for $7.6 million. The heavy metal vocalist and his longtime wife, former high school sweetheart Dorthea Hurley, previously owned a not quite 7,500-square-foot, super-luxe duplex penthouse atop the prestigious New Museum building in New York’s SoHo neighborhood that they bought in June 2007 for $24 million, first floated for sale as an off-market listing in 2011 at $45 million and finally sold in May of 2015 for $34 million to the current owner, Austrian-American businessman Gerhard Andlinger, who already has it back up for sale at $38 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran