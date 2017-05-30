‘Shameless’ Producer John Wells Lists Properties in Los Angeles and Vail for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

John Wells, writer, director and producer behind the hit TV series “ER,” “The West Wing” and “Shameless,” is seeking to significantly thin his residential property portfolio, concurrently listing a stately mansion in L.A.’s hoity-toity Hancock Park at $14.5 million and a rustic-luxe, two-residence compound in Vail, Colo., for $19.5 million.

The Hancock Park spread, purchased in 2007 for $10.4 million, spans not quite an acre and is anchored by a nearly 9,700-square-foot red-brick English Tudor with six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. The mansion’s public entertaining spaces include a grand double-height foyer, a baronial living room with tracery ceiling detail and marble fireplace, a dining room with hand-painted wall panels, and a pine-paneled library with a fireplace. The expansive gourmet kitchen opens to a breakfast area, and the family room spills out through French doors to an outdoor living room with a fireplace. There’s a 12,000-bottle wine cellar and on the third floor, a gym and an office/studio. Lush, carefully groomed grounds incorporate extensive formal gardens, a greenhouse, a lattice-accented gazebo and a lighted tennis court. A two-story pavilion alongside the swimming pool offers a double-height lounge and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The Vail compound overlooks the greens of the high-toned Vail Golf Club and includes two self-contained and luxuriously appointed stone-clad contemporary chalets joined by a terrace and swimming pool. Tax records show the two-parcel estate was purchased via trust in a single 2006 transaction valued at $14 million. The smaller of the two homes, available separately at $11.95 million, measures in at almost 5,500 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, while the larger residence, almost 6,200 square feet with three bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms, can be acquired on its own for $8.5 million. The estate additionally includes a four-car garage and a caretaker’s apartment.