John Wells Sells Hancock Park Mansion to Brian Robbins (EXCLUSIVE)

After six months on the market with an asking price that started at $14.5 million and dropped to $12.95 million, veteran television powerhouse John Wells sold his stately English Tudor mansion in Los Angeles’s historic Hancock Park for $12.412 million and no fewer than two plugged-in real estate tattletales swear the new owner is child actor turned Emmy-nominated film and television writer-director-producer Brian Robbins, co-founder and, until earlier this year, CEO of the teen-targeted digital network AwesomenessTV. Wells, a six-time Emmy winner whose laundry list of credits include “ER”, “The West Wing,” “Shameless” and the upcoming sitcom “American Woman,” based on the life of child actress turned reality TV personality Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” purchased the comfortably sumptuous, multi-structure estate in August 2007 for $10.4 million.

On almost an acre of groomed grounds and visible on its elevated perch only through an alluring break in the mature trees and foliage that screen the property from the street, the extensively updated 1925 red brick mansion measures in at not-quite 9,700-square-feet with six bedrooms and seven full and 2 half bathrooms. Additional living space is provided in a one-bedroom and one-bathroom, two-story poolside pavilion with lounge, kitchen and large, awning covered deck overlooking above the pool as well as a self-contained two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with living room and kitchen atop a detached three-car garage at the end of a long, gated driveway.

Ample public entertaining rooms include a double-height foyer, a formal living room with tracery ceiling detail and antique carved marble fireplace, a formal dining room with hand-painted canvas wall panels and a pine-paneled library with fireplace. Family quarters include a cook’s kitchen with marble counter tops and a double wide center island with snack bar along with an adjoining breakfast area where French doors lead to a cozily scaled family room with carved stone fireplace and French doors to the gardens. Second floor bedrooms are luxuriously proportioned and include a master suite replete with fireplace and dual closets and bathrooms while a large office/studio and gym are tucked up into the eaves on the third floor.

French doors in the library open to a shady outdoor living room fitted with built-in ceiling heaters for when making a fire in the outdoor fireplace seems too taxing a task. The loggia looks out past a slender strip of lush lawn that’s bordered by formal gardens and leads to a swimming pool set into a sunny clearing surrounded by verdant manicured gardens. A gazebo overlooks the swimming pool and acts as passage through an opaque line of trees and shrubbery that completely obscures a lighted tennis court picturesquely hemmed in by towering, precision-clipped privet hedges.

Wells, who previously owned an historic 1920s residence in L.A.’s celeb-favored Laughlin Park enclave he sold in 2007 for $5.98 million to “The Revenant” producer Mary Parent, owns but would like to sell two side-by-side mansions in Vail, Colorado. The smaller, pushing up on 6,200-square-feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, is priced at $8.5 million while the larger, with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms in a bit more than 11,600-square-feet, carries a price tag of $11.95 million.

As for Robbins, in the spring of 2016 he sold a sensitively restored and fetchingly updated 1950s mid-century modern of almost 6,500-square-feet with five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms on more than an acre with swimming pool and tennis court in Encino, Calif., for $5.46 million. And, for now at least, he continues to own a 10,000-plus-square-foot Hamptons-style mansion with six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and six fireplaces plus an elevator set behind gates on one of Brentwood’s most prestigious streets that he scooped up in 2013 for $13.177 million from “Peep Show” co-creator Andrew O’Connor.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland