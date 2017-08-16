Fleetwood Mac Bassist John McVie Quickly Sells Spanish Cottage in L.A.’s Brentwood

SELLER: John McVie

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,995,000

SIZE: (approx.) 2,200 square feet 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus guest cottage with half bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It took only a bit more than two weeks for Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie to sell a modestly proportioned if still quite pricey Spanish-style cottage in the heart of L.A.’s Brentwood Village for its full asking price of $2,995,000. The British bass guitarist, inducted with Fleetwood Mac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, purchased the fully renovated and updated 1920s residence, home to celebrated crime novelist and screenwriter Raymond Chandler in the early 1940s, not quite three years ago for $2.535 million.

Located on a leafy, pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac and almost invisible from the street behind trees and shrubbery, the approximately 2,200-square foot single-story residence has two bedrooms and two freshly renovated bathrooms plus a much more contemporary, glass-walled studio/guesthouse with heated concrete floors, a serene private garden and half bathroom lined with watery green Moroccan tiles. A walled and gated courtyard leads to a small but inviting front porch where the front door opens directly into the living room that’s anchored by a tile accented fireplace. Refinished wood floors flow from the living room into the adjoining dining room while the kitchen, with mottled terra-cotta colored floor tiles, has stainless steel appliances and opens over a breakfast bar to a small den or dining area with French doors to a flagstone terrace that overlooks the petite and lushly landscaped backyard. In addition to the studio/guesthouse there’s also a detached two-car garage at the end of a long, gated driveway that runs up alongside the house.

Mister McVie appears to have upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the recent, $6.775 million purchase of a 5,478-square-foot, Provence-inspired residence with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in a discreetly posh guard-gated Brentwood enclave. The legendary musician additionally owns a 2,106-square-foot cottage set behind gates in West Hollywood that was picked up in late 2013 for $1.82 million as well as an 8,438-square-foot Mediterranean villa in the western shadow of Diamond Head in Honolulu, HI, that he’s owned since 2006 when it was purchased for exactly $5 million.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland