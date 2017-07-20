John McEnroe and Patty Smyth Sold Their Hamptons Estate at a Steep Discount but Big Profit

SELLERS: John McEnroe and Patty Smyth

LOCATION: Southampton, NY

PRICE: $11,250,000

SIZE: (approx.) 8,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After more than a year on the market, retired professional tennis superstar John McEnroe and musician Patty Smyth sold their comfortably plush estate in Southampton, NY, for $11.25 million. The sale price, first sussed out by the eagle-eyed property gossips at The Observer, is substantially below the unrealistic $14.5 million price tag the property was originally saddled with and well over a million dollars under the last asking price of $12.5 million but still almost three times the $4.2 million the entertainingly volatile tennis champion and the former lead singer of the 1980s New Wave band Scandal paid for the 2.17-acre spread in 1999.

Located within the exclusive Murray Compound with deeded access to a pristine, postcard perfect stretch of beach, the multi-winged mansion weighs in at about 8,000-square-feet with eight bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms. The sophisticatedly decorated residence, custom fitted with hand-made doors and windows, offers plenty of room for both group gatherings and quiet repose including in the sunny, south-facing living room that features a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and several sets of French doors that open to the backyard. Formal and informal dining spaces, both amply proportioned with French doors, are joined by a cook-friendly kitchen fitted with utilitarian stainless steel countertops on simple white cabinetry plus an array of high-end appliances that include a commercial-style range. There’s also a library with wet bar, a sunroom the opens to the swimming pool, a home office and a workout room. Seven guest bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house for maximum quite and privacy while the second floor master suite comprises a spacious dressing room, a pair of luxuriously appointed bathrooms, and French doors to a private terrace.

The gated, high-hedged and lushly verdant grounds offer loads of off-street parking, multiple terraces and balconies from which to enjoy the salt-kissed ocean breezes, vast carpets of thick lawn bordered by flowering gardens, a swimming pool and, of course, a tennis court.

The McEnroe-Smyths, who once owned a small apartment in the tony Beresford building on New York City’s Central Park West that they sold in 2013 for $3.1 million and were reported in late 2015 to be on an exhaustive hunt for a “major” downtown apartment, currently own at least three homes on the West Coast, including an oceanfront house in Malibu’s prestigious, guard-gated Colony enclave that the seven-time Grand Slam champion picked up in 1987 for $2.6 million and set out for lease earlier this year at a whopping $125,000 per month. The couple own two more homes, one land-locked the other a multi-level contemporary set right on the sand, in another gated enclave not quite six miles up Pacific Coast Highway that were purchased in two separate transactions, the first in 2013 the second in 2015, for a grand total of $23,345,000.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty