Famously and entertainingly hot-headed professional tennis legend John McEnroe lobbed one of his three multimillion dollar homes in the exuberantly expensive California seaside community of Malibu up on the rental market at a knee-buckling $125,000 just for the month of August. Located inside the guarded gates of the fabled Colony enclave, the 1930s Cape Cod-style home was acquired by the seven-time Grand Slam singles title winner in 1984 for an unrecorded amount and marketing materials indicate the three-story house, with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in not quite 3,700-square-feet, is also available as an off-season rental at an undisclosed price.

A secured courtyard separates the garage from the residence that includes ocean-facing living and dining areas, a chef’s kitchen and a media room. A cozy den shares the second floor with two family bedrooms plus an oceanfront master suite with private deck. There’s another bedroom on the third floor with both mountain and coastline views and a fifth en suite bedroom opens to the courtyard. A spacious oceanfront deck accommodates a covered porch, lounging and dining areas, a sunken spa, an elevated sunbathing platform, and a pint-sized cabana with fireplace, wet bar, sauna and bathroom.

McEnroe and his musician wife, Patty Smyth, lead singer of the 1980s rock band Scandal, additionally own two non-contiguous properties in the same gated Malibu enclave near Paradise Cove. They paid $3.345 million for a land-locked ranch-style residence in March 2013 and in September 2015 they shelled out another $21 million for a glassy, beachfront contemporary of nearly 6,500-square-feet. On the East Coast, where the McEnroe-Smyths previously kept an apartment at the hallowed Beresford building on Central Park West that was sold in 2013 for $3.1 million, the couple has long maintained a casually luxurious 7,000-square-foot residence on two landscaped acres in a particularly plummy pocket of Southampton, NY, they picked up in 1999 for $4.2 million and now have for sale at $12.5 million after it hit the market last year at $14.5 million.

listing photos: Pritchett-Rapf Realtors