SELLER: John Larroquette

LOCATION: Marina Del Rey, CA

PRICE: $3,750,000

SIZE: 4,790 square feet (excluding finished basement), 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though we first heard word via covert communiqué from tipster Candy Korn, the celebrity property gossips at Zillow were the first to let the cat out of the proverbial bag that veteran sitcom star John Larroquette, currently starring in the paranormal action-comedy series “The Librarians,” put his four-story, elevator-equipped home in the beachy Silver Strand area of Marina Del Rey, CA, up for grabs at $3.75 million. The five-time Emmy winner, four of which were in consecutive years for the sitcom “Night Court,” purchased the property in March 2005 for $2.85 million and listing details show there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,790-square-feet, a measurement that does not take into account the fully finished basement.

A gated and secured courtyard entry with spa and snazzy striped awning leads to a double-height foyer with walnut floorboards that extend into a step-down living room with fireplace and French doors to the courtyard. A separate formal dining room links through to the kitchen that features a combination of marble and quartz counter tops and opens over a large island to a cozy lounge and informal dining area. A second floor office, where Mister Larroquette keeps his trove of Emmys as well as the Tony Award he won in 2011 for the Broadway revival of “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” includes a sitting area with built-in bookshelves and French doors to a small balcony. At least two of the guest bedrooms have built-in desk space while the roomy master suite offers a sitting area with fireplace, an awning-shaded balcony, and a large bathroom slathered in creamy beige stone tiles. The basement level, which raises the square-footage to more than 6,100, according to listing details, includes a sizable screening room with wet bar, a library/game room with dizzying gingham-pattern carpeting and a long wall of book-filled bookshelves, a gym with exterior entrance and a music lounge/recording studio.

Mister Larroquette purchased the Marina Del Rey home about a year before his sold a 2,725-square-foot townhouse-style condo in the Summit neighborhood in Pacific Palisades in an off-market deal for $1.23 million.

Listing photos: Duke Partners Properties