John Krasinski and Emily Blunt List Historic Townhouse in Brooklyn’s Park Slope

SELLERS: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

LOCATION: Brooklyn, NY

PRICE: $8,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 5,200 square feet, 4-7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though they bought it less than two years ago for $6 million, busy as beavers film and television actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have their freshly upgraded and impeccably restored French Renaissance Revival-style townhouse on a prime park block in Brooklyn’s leafy and historic Park Slope neighborhood back up for sale at $8 million. With an elaborately detailed limestone façade and a classic raised stoop entry, the four-story, semi-detached residence has four and potentially seven bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 5,200-square-feet of comfortably sophisticated interior space that marries artistic sensibility and a modern lifestyle with conscientiously restored architectural detailing. “The Office” star told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal that he and his “The Devil Wears Prada” star wife live a professionally necessary nomadic life and, hence, don’t get to spend much time in residence so they thought it better to sell the undeniably extraordinary house on to “someone who can spend every night there….”

Wrought iron and glass doors open to an entry vestibule with intricate carved moldings and another set of glass doors that open to a small but proper foyer. Original, double pocket doors slip into the walls to reveal a formal sitting room with inlaid parquet floors that continue into an adjoining den where built-in bookshelves topped by original stained glass windows stand on either side of a honed black marble fireplace. More pocket doors separate the den from the dining room that is wrapped in shoulder-high wainscoting and features a second functioning fireplace between glass-fronted cabinets for booze and barware. Beyond the dining room at the rear of the parlor floor, the updated kitchen has decoratively dernier cri brass fixtures, flannel grey honed granite counter tops and a long, slender center island with integrated snack counter. The room is flooded with natural light through a linear sky light above the center island and several sets of glass sliders that line two walls and lead to a courtyard-sized backyard with blue stone paved terrace surrounded by a cedar fence.

The carved wood staircase, wallpapered in a graphic contemporary print, leads to the second floor that was given over entirely to a master suite. The spacious bedroom, wrapped in vertical striped wallpaper, has a bay window and decorative fireplace, the marble and stained glass accented bathroom includes a steam shower, and the custom-fitted walk-in closet passes through to a den with another fireplace and a private terrace. Two more ample bedrooms on the top floor each have walk-in closets and share a windowless but sky light topped hall bathroom and two more prison cell sized rooms easily function as study spaces, play rooms or, in a pinch, itty-bitty bedrooms.

The only partially subterranean basement level, which has a separate, under-the-stoop entrance, contains an en suite bedroom for guests or live-in domestic staff, a family room with exposed ceiling beams and French doors to an exterior staircase that climbs up to the backyard, a small children’s craft room with kitchenette and a spacious laundry room. There’s also a half bathroom that is the primary guest bathroom since there is not a bathroom on the parlor floor.

After last year, during which they sold three multi-million dollar homes in southern California, the couple are bone fide celebrity gossip column veterans. Most recently, in December 2016, they sold a semi-rural getaway estate in the touristy agricultural community of Ojai, CA, about 90 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles for $2.4 million after having bought it not quite four years earlier for $2.15 million. Several month earlier, they sold a 3,483-square-foot, custom-renovated home near the top of the Nichols Canyon area in Los Angeles for $3.505 million to concert T-shirt tycoon Dell Furano and just a few months before that they shed a three-story contemporary above the Sunset Strip to Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million.

Mister Krasinski, three-times Emmy nominated — twice in recent years for exec. producing “Lip Sync Battle” — and soon to star in the action-packed TV series “Jack Ryan,” and Miz Blunt, who will star in the titular role alongside Meryl Streep in the star-studded feature film “Mary Poppins Returns,” are currently camped out in upstate New York filming “A Quiet Place,” a supernatural thriller directed by Mister Krasinski, in which they both star.

listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran