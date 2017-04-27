‘Little Fockers’ Screenwriter John Hamburg Buys Windsor Square Home (EXCLUSIVE)

BUYER: John Hamburg

SELLERS: Barbie and Justin Adler

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,350,000

SIZE: 3,539 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Married sitcom writer/producers Justin and Barbie Adler — his credits include creating the critically acclaimed series “Life in Pieces” and hers include writing and producing for the cult-favorite hit “Arrested Development” — put their 1925 Spanish Revival-style residence in the historic Windsor Square area of Los Angeles up for sale in early March with an asking price of $3.85 million and, lucky for them, liketty-split sold it just over a month later for $4.35 million.

The buyer willing to cough up half of a million dollars more than the asking price was, per property records, screenwriter John Hamburg who frequently works with Ben Stiller and whose credits include “Zoolander” and “Zoolander 2” as well all three films in the “Meet the Parents” series that together have hauled in more than $1.1 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Listing details show the restored and updated residence, originally designed by architect Don Uhl, sits on a bit more than a quarter of an acre just a couple of blocks from the charming Larchmont Village shopping and dining district. The two-story residence, with whimsically fetching turreted entry, measures in at 3,539-square-feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 vintage-style bathrooms plus a separate guest bedroom and bathroom that opens to the swimming pool. Polished terra-cotta tile floors in the foyer give way to hardwood floors in the comfortably spacious living room that features a tile-accented arched fireplace, exposed wood ceiling beams and a massive arched window that opens to the walled and gated courtyard garden at the front of the house. There’s also a formal dining room with glass-fronted china cabinet and an expensively renovated kitchen that opens to a den/family and a breakfast nook with exposed wood ceiling and French doors to the backyard.

Palm trees dot the backyard entertainment spaces, most of which are paved with terra-cotta tiles and red brick, and include a cozy loggia with kiva-style corner fireplace and a free-form swimming pool and spa accented with authentic Spanish tiles.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices