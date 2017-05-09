Joel Silver Drops Price on Malibu Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Joel Silver seems to have gotten $5.5 million more serious about selling his beachfront residence on Malibu’s ultra-exclusive Carbon Beach, now priced at $52 million after hitting the market just over a year ago with an optimistically tumescent $57.5 million price tag. The prolific and polarizing super producer, responsible for bringing to the silver screen a long list of blockbuster action pics, including the “Lethal Weapon” and “Matrix” series, purchased the property from late “Rocky” franchise producer Robert Chartoff in September 2003 for $14.4 million.

Set on nearly three-quarters of an acre with almost 140 feet of beach frontage, the two-story beige-brick and smoked-glass main house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in almost 5,900 square feet. A detached guesthouse provides another two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A walled, gated and tree-shaded entry courtyard leads to sprawling open-plan living spaces that encompass a cavernous double-height living room with an enormous white-brick fireplace, a lofted den/office with another fireplace, a dining room with a third fireplace and a cook-friendly kitchen with a mix of butcher block and granite counter tops. Towering glass doors in the living room lead out to a brick terrace with a beachside swimming pool and spa, a couple of awning-covered lounge areas and the only tennis court on a beachfront property along this stretch of sand.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Silver maintains a 22,000-plus-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms on not quite four acres in a prime pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood area as well as Auldbrass, a 330-acre spread in South Carolina’s low country with a spectacular collection of low-slung structures designed in the 1940s by Frank Lloyd Wright for Michigan industrial consultant C. Leigh Stevens.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland