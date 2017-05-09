Joel Silver Drops Price on Malibu Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Joel Silver Malibu Compound Sale
SILVER: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
18 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

Joel Silver seems to have gotten $5.5 million more serious about selling his beachfront residence on Malibu’s ultra-exclusive Carbon Beach, now priced at $52 million after hitting the market just over a year ago with an optimistically tumescent $57.5 million price tag. The prolific and polarizing super producer, responsible for bringing to the silver screen a long list of blockbuster action pics, including the “Lethal Weapon” and “Matrix” series, purchased the property from late “Rocky” franchise producer Robert Chartoff in September 2003 for $14.4 million.

This story first appeared in the May 09, 2017 issue of Variety.

Set on nearly three-quarters of an acre with almost 140 feet of beach frontage, the two-story beige-brick and smoked-glass main house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in almost 5,900 square feet. A detached guesthouse provides another two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A walled, gated and tree-shaded entry courtyard leads to sprawling open-plan living spaces that encompass a cavernous double-height living room with an enormous white-brick fireplace, a lofted den/office with another fireplace, a dining room with a third fireplace and a cook-friendly kitchen with a mix of butcher block and granite counter tops. Towering glass doors in the living room lead out to a brick terrace with a beachside swimming pool and spa, a couple of awning-covered lounge areas and the only tennis court on a beachfront property along this stretch of sand.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Silver maintains a 22,000-plus-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms on not quite four acres in a prime pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood area as well as Auldbrass, a 330-acre spread in South Carolina’s low country with a spectacular collection of low-slung structures designed in the 1940s by Frank Lloyd Wright for Michigan industrial consultant C. Leigh Stevens.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Dirt News from Variety

Loading
ad