‘House of Cards’ Star Joel Kinnaman Sells Hollywood Hills House (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Joel Kinnaman
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $2,245,000
SIZE: 2,685 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After nearly 1.5 years on and off the market at declining prices that started at $2.795 million and dropped to $2.295 million, strapping Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman finally sold a fairly unassuming if not exactly inexpensive Mediterranean-style residence in the Hollywood Hills for $2.245 million, the exact same price tax records indicate he paid for the property in July 2014. Tucked tightly into a swooping curve of a winding cul-de-sac high above the Sunset Strip, the two-story residence offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,685-square-feet, according to the most recent listing descriptions.

Medium-brown hardwood floors in the foyer continue into an open plan living and dining room with beamed ceiling, imposing exposed concrete corner fireplace and a massive picture window framed by a couple of columns. A curved snack counter separates the living/dining room from the average sized but expensively outfitted kitchen with Shaker-style maple wood cabinets, tan granite countertops and name brand stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms, the larger with a corner fireplace and private balcony, share a bathroom decked out with tumbled stone tile work and a jetted garden tub while the master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, another fireplace and a bathroom that is also finished with tumbled stone tiles and a jetted garden tub below a city-view picture window. The backyard isn’t particularly large but is desirably and unusually flat for a hillside property and includes a slender columned loggia, a mix of lawn and stone terracing, an in-ground spa large enough to be a small plunge pool and tree-framed city views that on a clear day extend to the Pacific Ocean.

The “Suicide Squad” star, rumored to be reprising his role in a second installment of the superhero-themed box office blockbuster, and his wife, tattoo-covered tattoo artist Cleo Watterson, nowadays make their home in a glassy contemporary of 3,342-square-feet tucked behind a high edge and secured gates in a quiet neighborhood between Venice and Marina del Rey that was scooped up in the last days of 2015 for $3,749,000.

