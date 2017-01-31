After Jillian Michaels briefly floated her industrial-chic home on Malibu’s Los Flores Beach last fall as a luxury rental at a bank-account busting $40,000 per month, she’s relisted it for sale at $8.88 million. The new price tag is substantially lower than the $9.75 million the celebrity trainer asked for the property when it first hit the market nearly a year ago.

Property records show that the fit-as-a-fiddle entrepreneur and television personality — she’s perhaps best known as a hard-charging personal trainer on the first few seasons of “The Biggest Loser,” and last year her reality show “Just Jillian” aired on E! — purchased the house in September 2010 for $6.62 million.

The three-story residence — a boxy and muscular concoction of poured concrete and glass linked by a dramatic switchback floating staircase with rift-cut white oak treads — measures in at just over 4,300 square feet with three en suite bedrooms, all on the top floor, and 3.5 bathrooms. Polished-concrete floors run throughout the main floor, which includes a double-height living room with fireplace and sensational sunset views, a media lounge, and a dining area that opens on one side, through a retractable wall of glass doors, to a spacious beachside terrace. The house is chock-a-block with smart technology that controls the A/V systems and automatic window shades.

The listing agents are Madison Hildebrand and Jennifer Chrisman of The Malibu Life team at Partners Trust.

The L.A. native, a property gossip column staple the last couple of years, sold a modest but stylishly done two-bedroom and two-bathroom bungalow above Laurel Canyon last spring for $1.05 million. She continues to own a secluded 7-acre spread above Malibu’s Point Dume that was scooped up in July 2014 for a bit more than $3.6 million and includes a Craftsman-style lodge and guest house, swimming pool, a terraced orchard, and extensive equestrian facilities.

listing photos: Scott Everts/SAE Photography for Partners Trust