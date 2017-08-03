Jerry Zucker’s Mandeville Canyon Estate Gets New Brokers and New, Lower Price (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Jerry Zucker

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $15,475,000

SIZE: (approx.) 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The longtime Los Angeles estate of veteran Hollywood writer/director/producer Jerry Zucker, first listed more than a year ago with a couple of powerhouse agents at The Agency at $16.5 million, has returned to the market with new brokers — Justin Alexander and Tamara Pardee at Halton Pardee and Partners — and a substantially lower asking price of $15.475 million. Mister Zucker, whose credits include the enduring screwball comedy “Airplane!” and the “Naked Gun” franchise, has owned the gated and casually luxurious 1.63-acre spread in the low-key but high-priced Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood since 1990 when it was acquired for $4.1 million from the now deceased widow of late singer/actor/comedian Dennis Day.

There are a total of six bedrooms and eight full and four half bathrooms spread throughout the approximately 10,000-square-foot main residence, a rambling, late 1930s Colonial designed by accomplished vernacular architect John Byers with later upgrades and additions by Oval Office interior designer Michael S. Smith, and a detached guesthouse. An alluring front porch with vine wrapped columns leads to a central foyer flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms. There’s also a mahogany paneled library with white brick fireplace, an up-to-date kitchen with separate breakfast room and a family room with fireplace and French doors to the yard. Several rooms have flexible usage possibilities, according to listing details, and are “ideal for home offices, gym, or play space” while a massive, second floor screening room designed by Michael Kovac is equipped with a 35mm projection system and a wet bar.

The angled back of the house embraces a tree-shaded dining and lounging terrace with outdoor fireplace and the estate’s bucolic grounds incorporate a double gated driveway and motor court, a soccer pitch sized lawn surrounded by mature and pleasantly untamed flowering gardens, a small greenhouse, a swimming pool with diving board and, tucked discretely into a far, wooded corner of the property, a lighted pickle ball court with viewing platform.

Listing photos: Bradon Arant for Halton Pardee and Partners