Late Producer Jerry Weintraub’s Beverly Hills Mansion Now Priced to Sell (EXCLUSIVE)

The Beverly Hills home of influential late entertainment industry luminary Jerry Weintraub has been relisted with an asking price a smidgen shy of $20 million after first and unsuccessfully going up for sale almost a year and a half ago at $25 million. The three-time Emmy-winning film and television producer, talent manager and occasional actor, who produced Golden Globe winner “Behind the Candelabra,” acquired the covetously located property in 1991.

The two-parcel estate, which backs up to Tom Cruise’s equally lavish spread, encompasses a bit more than an acre of verdantly planted grounds accessed by a gated drive that makes a curvaceous swoop up to a parking lot-size motor court with garage space for three cars and additional parking for two dozen more. The approximately 7,200-square-foot main residence, equipped with an elevator and a comprehensive home automation system, has five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. A guesthouse offers another bedroom and bathroom.

Numerous generous entertaining spaces include formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces, as well as a cook’s kitchen with a center island, a game room with a fireplace, and a gigantic media/family room with a walk-in wet bar, a fireplace and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. At the top of a sculptural staircase are several en suite guest bedrooms plus a sprawling master suite decked out with a fireplace, dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, a private terrace and an adjoining office. A separate gym includes a third full bathroom.

Resort-style grounds provide terraced gardens and patios, a lighted tennis court with a viewing pavilion and a pill-shaped swimming pool set into a sunny clearing with a pool bathroom. The listing is handled by David Findley and Mauricio Umansky at The Agency’s Beverly Hills office.

The “Karate Kid” and “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise producer additionally owned a seven-acre bluff-top compound in Malibu that, after first hitting the market with a jaw-dropping price of $75 million, was sold in 2013 for $41 million to apparel mogul Serge Azria. Weintraub’s custom-built 9,100-square-foot house at the Big Horn Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif., remains available at a smidgen short of $12 million.

