SELLER: Jeremy Scott

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,875,000

SIZE: 2,160 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Iconoclast fashion designer Jeremy Scott, creative director of the innovative, eccentric and sometimes brazenly outlandish Italian fashion house Moschino, sent his former home in the star-studded Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood down the real estate runway with a price tag of $1.875 million. The Missouri bred fashionista, who in addition to his duties at Moschino also heads up his own eponymous label, acquired the 2,160-square-foot hillside home in August 2003 for $1,057,000.

The fully updated and upgraded, circa 1930s streamline modern ranch-style affair, with an arguably clunky and incongruous terra cotta tile roof, features glam-tinged interior spaces with gallery white walls, lustrous ebony hardwoods and extensive use of glass that provide panoramic canyon and mountain views. The long and slender living room has a TV-surmounted fireplace and a grand piano set into in a tri-window bay and the adjacent dining room features a glamorously curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that slide open to a slender, tree-shaded terrazzo veranda. The single-story residence sits atop a two-car garage with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite with fireplace set into a wall of custom-crafted storage cabinets. A funky but carefully arranged arrangement of corner windows allows for an over-the trees view of the downtown skyline and the master bathroom has what listing descriptions call a “walk in hot tub bath” plus a steam shower.

Mister Scott, subject of the 2015 documentary “Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer,” has become a darling of the property gossip columns over the last few years having spent many pretty pennies on a pair of tour-de-force architectural icons, one in Los Angeles, the other in Palm Springs and both designed by maverick architect John Lautner. In July 2014 he paid $3.25 million for the carefully restored 1947 Foster-Carling residence, a 1,999 square foot, glass-walled city-view pavilion with two bedrooms and two bathrooms perched on a promontory high in the Hollywood hills that was featured in Vogue, and last year he coughed up $8 million in cash for the boldly idiosyncratic and internationally renown Elrod House, a spectacular 8,901-square-foot extravaganza with a monumental 60-foot diameter circular living room and a cinematic view over the whole of Palm Springs.

listing photos: John Aaroe Group