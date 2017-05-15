Jennifer Lawrence Rents Out Loft-Style New York City Condo

OWNER: Jennifer Lawrence

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $27,500 per month

SIZE: 3,184 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Rather than let it sit empty, silver screen cynosure Jennifer Lawrence, currently in London filming the spy thriller “Red Sparrow,” decided to earn a bit of dough and hoisted her recently acquired condo in a celeb-approved building in lower Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood on the rental market at $27,500 per month. The “Hunger Games” franchise superstar purchased the 3,184-square-foot loft-style residence in January of this year for $9,035,000 and marketing materials from the time show the three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence’s taxes and common charges tally up to more than seven thousand dollars per month. The property gossips at The Real Deal were the first to ferret out the listing for the luxury rental that was first floated with a higher price of $30,000 per month.

A key lock elevator opens directly into the house-sized apartment that features wide-plank white oak floors, 10-plus-foot ceilings and a chunky, reclaimed wooden ceiling beam held up with matching support columns that add an soupçon of patina to the otherwise unadorned, white-walled apartment. The 35-foot-long combination living/dining room, with recessed gas fireplace and four enormous north-facing windows, is completely open to the kitchen that’s outfitted with espresso brown designer cabinetry, a massive marble-topped island with vegetable sink, and premium-grade appliances that include a glass-fronted refrigerator/freezer, two dishwashers and a six-burner range with griddle. Both guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the master bedroom has a fitted L-shaped walk-in closet plus another full wall of closets as well as a marble-clad bathroom luxuriously appointed with a heated towel rack, egg-shaped soaking tub, steam-equipped shower, and a separate cubicle for the toilet and bidet behind a sand-blasted glass panel.

Along with a motor court that is all but entirely hidden from the street and, hence, allows for discreet paparazzi-free comings and goings, the seven-story building offers residents a plethora of pampering amenities that include a 24-7 doormen and concierge services, valet parking, a lobby that opens to Sassafrass tree-shaded courtyard, a 70-plus-foot-long indoor swimming pool, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace, a fitness center with full-sized Hammam, children’s play room, and a communal climate controlled wine cellar with individual lockers. The freshly converted and forbiddingly expensive condo complex, originally a late 19th-century bookbindery, has attracted a fair share of entertainment industry heavy hitters. British boy bander Harry Styles and unfairly comely couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds own in the building and Canadian-born comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Mike Myers briefly owned but never occupied a fifth-floor unit he picked up in early December 2016 for $14.675 million and, having come down with a severe case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, sold at a heart-stopping loss just 4.5 months later for $14 million.

Lawrence, just 26 and already an Oscar winner for “Silver Linings Playbook” with three additional nominations for “Joy,” “American Hustle” and “Winter’s Bone,” makes her home in Los Angeles where she owns a celeb-pedigreed pad in a remarkably star-studded Beverly Hills enclave she scooped up in the fall of 2014 for $8.225 million. The five-bedroom and 5.5-bath home was previously owned by a laundry list of Tinseltowners including Jessica Simpson, Ellen DeGeneres, Rick Yorn, Paul Hogan and Tom Freston and some of Lawrence’s nearest neighbors include Cameran Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, British pop chanteuse Adele, and bubble gum pop supernova Katy Perry.

listing photos and floorplan: Stribling