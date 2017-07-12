The Firm Founder and CEO Jeff Kwatinetz Seeks $10 Million For One-Bedroom Lower Manhattan Loft

SELLER: Jeff Kwatinetz

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $10,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Jeff Kwatinetz, founder and CEO of both the original and the reconstituted talent management and production company The Firm, hoisted his designer done co-operative loft apartment in an ornately embellished late 19th-century building that presides over a busy corner in downtown New York City’s NoHo neighborhood with an asking price of $10 million. Known as the Bleecker Tower, the eight-story orange stone edifice, with a pleasantly chamfered corner and copper-clad cupola, was designed by prominent architect Stephen Decatur Hatch and completed in 1891 to house the Manhattan Savings Institution.

Once upon a time engaged to late actress Brittany Murphy and briefly professionally partnered in the early 2000s with polarizing presidential advisor and alt-right ideologue Steve Bannon, Brooklyn-born Mister Kwatinetz hopes to realize a mansion-sized windfall on the second floor spread he purchased seven years ago for $3.75 million, as was first noted by the celebrity property gossips at Luxury Listings. Done over by accomplished designer Nina Seirafi and described in marketing materials as “perhaps the crown jewel of the building,” the somewhat sparely furnished yet sumptuously appointed loft comes in, based on measurements on the floor plan included with online marketing materials, at about 3,000-square-feet with just one bedroom but 2.5 bathrooms.

The bachelor-ready apartment features newly installed dark chocolate-toned hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings and a number of high-tech accoutrement such as a multi-zone surround sound system and an automated lighting program. The unusually vast living and dining space, which stretches a staggering 72 feet from end to end, has windows on three sides and include three colossal floor-to-ceiling arched windows that fill the room with natural light. The dining area, under a black crystal chandelier, is open to a top-of-the-line kitchen that incorporates two of just about every appliance, marble countertops on furniture grade hardwood cabinets and a huge center island with cantilevered four-stool snack bar. The back wall is sheathed up to the ceiling in shimmering stainless steel and the lack of overhead cabinetry for food and dishware is somewhat mitigated by a roomy walk-in pantry inconveniently located in the adjacent entrance hall along with a powder room and storage closet.

An internal, windowless library/office is lined on all four walls with floor-to-ceiling bookcases while the adjoining master suite offers a roomy dressing room lined with opaque glass fronted wardrobes. The compartmentalized, crystal chandelier lit master bathroom is outfitted with radiant heated marble floors, a glass-enclosed mosaic tiled shower and a deep soaking tub tucked up under a decorative wrought iron staircase that, à la the whackadoodle Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, looks decadent and interesting but frustratingly leads to nowhere.

Mister Kwatinetz, some of whose more recent producer credits include the “notoriously wretched,” short-lived TV series “Notorious” and the not yet released Jennifer Garner starring feature film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” previously owned a multi-story oceanfront contemporary in Malibu he snapped up in June 2006 for $5.95 million and sold in June 2015 for $5.75 million, a $20,000 loss not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees. In early 2016 he splashed out $4.4 million in an off-market deal to acquire a three-story residence along the Venice Canals in Los Angeles sold by high-powered entertainment attorney John Branca.

Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate