SELLERS: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,995,000

SIZE: (approx.) 2,200 square feet, 2-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street is that Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen hoisted their professionally decorated TriBeCa loft on the market with an asking price of $2,995,000. The “Orange Is the New Black” star, who will probably be forever remembered as the guy who used a warm apple pie as a means of sexual pleasure in “American Pie,” and Miz Mollen, a comedic-minded author and actress, acquired the mid-floor co-operative unit in October 2013 for $2.55 million.

Current listing details, first turned up by Luxury Listings, show the approximately 2,200-square-foot loft, decked out by designer Cliff Fong, co-host of “Ellen’s Design Challenge,” has two proper bedrooms plus a third room off the long and slender entrance gallery that could be pressed into use as a bedroom even though it does not, according to floor plans, have a closet. A windowless guest bathroom opens off a small study/office nook and provides a couple of linen storage closets plus a stacked washer/dryer while the master bathroom has exposed brick walls, a marble-topped two-sink vanity and a spacious, glass-enclosed and marble tile lined steam shower.

The open-plan living/dining space makes a 32-plus-foot-long stretch from end to end with rich, chocolate-toned hardwood floors as well as a handful of muscular antique wood columns and ceiling beams, a fireplace uncomfortably jammed up into a corner, and a couple of over-sized, single-pane picture windows. The kitchen, open to the living/dining space over a chunky work island, features custom concrete counter tops on simple white cabinetry, gleaming white subway tile back splashes, and high-quality stainless steel appliances. The building, a former spice warehouse that dates to the 1860s, has just sixteen units on eight floors and offers residents a shared, 1,000-plus square-foot planted roof terrace with a gas grill for cook-outs and toe-curling views that take in the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island.

On the West Coast the couple, who co-starred together in last year’s ABC Digital series “I Like You Just the Way I Am,” adapted from Miz Mollen’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, previously shared a contemporary residence above the Sunset Strip that Mister Biggs bought in March 2007 for $2,249,000 from actor/director Fred Savage and sold in July 2015 for $2.565 million. In late 2013, shortly after they bought their New York City loft and a couple of months before they had a baby, the Biggs-Mollens shelled out $3.905 million for a secluded, 2.5-acre estate with a hacienda-style main house, plus a swimming pool, tennis court and guest house, in the upper Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills that came up for sale in May 2015 at $4.795 million and likkety-split sold just over a month later for $4.5 million.

Exterior image: Scott Bintner for Property Shark; Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman