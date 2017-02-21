The Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial kindly sent word that multi-platinum selling country music superstar Jason Aldean has Jack Black Ridge, his hunting estate near Centerville, Tenn., up for sale at a smidgen under $4.6 million. Aldean, winner of the 2016 Academy of Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year and estimated by the bean counters at Forbes to have hauled in more than $43 million in 2015, acquired the picturesque rural retreat in early 2012.

The secluded spread, about an hour outside of Nashville, sprawls across more than 1,400 rolling and heavily wooded acres with established trail systems, numerous creeks that run year-round, food plots for gardening, and handfuls of deer stands and feeding stations for hunting deer and turkey. A long drive winds through open meadows and dense copses of mature hardwood trees to what listing details describe as a recently renovated “gentleman’s lodge” with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet. If the commute by car is too cumbersome, listing details say a helicopter can be landed on the vast lawn in front of the rustic-luxe lodge that’s fronted by an inviting veranda with a couple of porch swings.

A great room with open gourmet kitchen and reclaimed brick fireplace has practical mottled brown tile floors, wood clad walls hung with taxidermy deer heads, and a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling. Bedrooms and bathrooms are paneled with a variety of reclaimed wood planks and tacked on the to back of the lodge a massive, multi-bay garage and carport has a built-in barbecue and smoker. Outbuildings sprinkled throughout the property provide plenty of storage for tractors, ATVS and hunting equipment.

Aldean, now married to former “American Idol” contestant Brittney Kerr, with whom he admitted to having an inappropriate contact with while he was still married to his first wife, additionally maintains a 120-acre country estate in Columbia, TN, that he picked up in early 2016 for $5.35 million. Listing details from the time of the purchase show the estate’s luxurious mansion has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in more than 9,500 square feet.

listing photos: Benchmark Realty