Jared Leto Gets Lucky, Sells Hollywood Hills Home Above Asking Price

SELLER: Jared Leto

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,050,000

SIZE: 4,021 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Lucky Jared Leto got smacked with the real estate good fortune stick and sold his former home in an unheralded pocket of the Hollywood Hills for $2,050,000, a $51,000 increase over the $1.999 million asking price. The Oscar-winning “Dallas Buyer’s Club” and “Suicide Squad” star, soon to appear in the Ridley Scott produced “Blade Runner 2049,” purchased the 1950s era residence in March 2006 for $1.65 million. Rumored to have once been home to Jimmy Durante, the walled, gated and vine-encrusted residence sits on a .29-acre street-to-street lot and measures in at 4,021-square-feet. Floor plans included with online marketing materials show the house’s four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms include two guest bedrooms on the upper level that are joined by a pocket door and two master suites, one upstairs, one downstairs and both with generous closet space and en suite bathrooms.

Entertaining spaces on the upper floor have stark white walls and dark-stained hardwood floors and include a not quite 29-foot-long living room with minimalist fireplace, a small separate formal dining room with bay window and a well-maintained if dated eat-in kitchen with practical but pedestrian beige tile floors, ho-hum white raised panel cabinetry and a mix of medium grade black and stainless steel appliances. On the lower level, where the floorboards switch to pale blonde, there’s a roomy family room with walk-in wet bar, a closet-sized second kitchen and a recording studio with a couple of audio booths. Outdoor recreation and leisure areas include a slim planted courtyard along the front of the house, a fenced patio atop a detached two-car garage accessible from a cul-de-sac that runs up the rear of the property and, alongside the house, a huge concrete terrace surrounded by tropical landscaping with swimming pool, spa, fire pit and built-in barbecue.

The accomplished actor and musician currently owns what was once known as Lookout Mountain Laboratory, a quirky and storied warehouse-like compound in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon area, once a secret military film studio, that he scooped up in a 2014 off-market deal for $5 million.

The property was represented by Brian Courville at Modern Living LA / John Aaroe Group and the buyer buy Ann Eysenring at The Agency.