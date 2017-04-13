SELLER: Jared Leto

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,999,000

SIZE: 4,021 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After he briefly and unsuccessfully gave it the old college try late last year with an asking price of $1.999 million, musician/actor Jared Leto has swapped real estate agents and re-listed his freshly painted and newly staged former home in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills at the exact same price. The boxy, low profile and vine-encrusted two-story home, built in 1955 on an irregularly shaped .29-acre street-to-street lot, sits discreetly behind a concrete privacy wall with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 4,021-square-feet. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner purchased the property in March 2006 for $1.65 million and current listing details show the property is rumored to be a former home of iconic entertainer Jimmy “The Great Schnozzola” Durante.

A slender, tropically landscaped courtyard leads to the front door that opens to a beige marble tile floored foyer flanked by a dark hardwood floored and white-walled living room with minimalist fireplace and a dining room set into a windowed bay. The adjacent kitchen, plenty roomy enough to accommodate a dining table, is certainly functional if stylistically dated with boring beige floor tiles, perfectly quotidian white cabinets, ubiquitous jet-black granite counter tops and average quality appliances. Two guest bedrooms are linked through a pocket door while the master bedroom is completely open to the charcoal slate tiled bathroom. Downstairs there’s an over-sized guest suite with renovated bathroom and kitchenette as well as a party-sized family/game room with wet bar, a huge custom-fitted dressing room, and a recording studio with sound booth.

Outdoor entertaining and recreation spaces the include a tree-shaded dining and lounging deck atop a detached two-car garage and an expansive concrete terrace surrounded by lush foliage and decked out with a fire pit, built-in grilling station and a dark bottom swimming pool and spa.

The “Dallas Buyer’s Club” and “Suicide Squad” star, soon to appear in the post-WWII crime thriller “The Outsider” and the star-studded “Blade Runner 2049,” moved on to a vast and mysterious former military film studio in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles that was acquired in late 2014 for $5 million. Mister Leto’s Hollywood Hills property is represented through John Aaroe Group by Brian Courville and JB Fung at Modern Living LA.

Listing photos:Modern Living LA / John Aaroe Group