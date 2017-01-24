SELLERS: Jane Fonda and Richard Perry

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $12,995,000

SIZE: 7,102 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Jane Fonda has officially heaved her 7,102-square-foot eco-conscious contemporary home in the stylishly trendy and terrifically spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills up for grabs on the open market with a $12,995,000 price tag. Miz Fonda, a two-time Oscar winner (“Klute,” “Coming Home”) and bona fide Hollywood royal, and her long-time man-friend, Richard Perry, a vaunted veteran music producer whose scads of hits include Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” and a slew of catchy pop ditties from the forever en vogue trio The Pointer Sisters, purchased the four bedroom and 6.5 bathroom residence in June 2012 for $7.3 million.

In a marketing video originally provided exclusively to the fine folk at Forbes, the author, activist and “9 to 5” star she says — and we paraphrase — she knew instantly this was the right house for her the moment she drove through the gates and saw the bold architectural lines and shimmering stainless steel garage doors. The house has what she called, “taste.” The deal was sealed, she said — and again we paraphrase — as she passed in to the kitchen that opens through a broad bank of glass doors to an elevated terrace with canyon, mountain and sunset views that reminded her of the rugged southern California landscape she grew up surrounded by in the late 1930s and ‘40s.

Built in 1961 but extensively remodeled and updated, the wood sided and stone accented contemporary sits behind gates on a large-for-the-neighborhood .83-acre parcel and incorporates a number of green-minded features that include bamboo floors, photovoltaic electric panels, bio-ethanol fueled fireplaces, and UV thwarting double-glazed thermal glass windows with motorized shades. The shimmering stainless steel garage door that so quickly caught Miz Fonda’s attention matches the stainless steel front door that opens to a mid-level entrance gallery with what is unquestionably the property’s most unexpected, dramatic and arguably gratuitous feature, an all-glass elevator.

Interconnected, open-plan living spaces on the upper level include a dining room that overlooks a sunken living room anchored by a minimalist, stacked stone fireplace. The aforementioned kitchen, fitted a walnut cabinetry, a double wide work island and premium-grade appliances, is open at one end to a small den with theatrical, glass-backed fireplace set into a picture window. Miz Fonda’s office, just off den, has built-in bookshelves and large windows filled with a serene, wooded vista.

At least one of the three en suite guest/family bedrooms opens to a terrace and the master suite generously encompasses a bi-level sitting room/study, a spacious and sparely furnished bedroom, two bathrooms and an enviably roomy walk-in closet/dressing room. The lower level, which includes a media lounge with bar area and a gym, opens to a flat and private yard with both open and covered lounge areas and a secluded meditation garden with fountain. Beyond the solar heated swimming a viewing platform with fire pit cantilevers over the steep hillside to take best advantage of the sunset view.

It’s unclear where Mister Perry and Miz Fonda, now in her late 70s and co-starring in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” are headed next but we’d bet the farm it won’t be back to Atlanta where she previously owned a four-unit combination penthouse in a high-rise building that was sold in 2012 for just $1.1 after first coming to market in 2010 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $4.5 million. Miz Fonda also no longer owns the approximately 2,300-acre “Forked Lightning Ranch” outside of Santa Fe, NM, as it was sold in the fall of 2015 after being listed the previous year at $19.5 million.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker