A bougainvillea draped and liberally Buddha-peppered ranch-style cottage above Malibu’s remote Lechuza Beach, owned per property records by prolific, Oscar-winning producer James Skotchdopole, is available for purchase at $2.45 million. Property records indicate Skotchdopole, whose long list of credits include the critically acclaimed films “The Revenant,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and “Django Unchained,” acquired the modestly proportioned if hardly inexpensive property in the early 1990s for $630,000.

A gated drive swoops up to the front of the unassuming, low-slung residence that has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in just over 1,700-square-feet. A glass front door opens less than elegantly directly into a combination living and dining room with maple wood floors, a couple of sizable skylights, and an imposing stacked stone fireplace with raised hearth. A wide bank of glass doors lead to a small dining terrace with massive stone fireplace and through the palm trees view of the ocean while an adjoining media lounge has another bank of glass doors to a slender secondary terrace that runs along the back of the house. The open-plan, cook-friendly kitchen, open to the dining area over a raised snack counter, features custom Shaker-style cabinets crafted from cherry wood, thick concrete counter tops, and high-grade appliances.

The roomy master bedroom provides plenty of space for a dedicated sitting area plus a large skylight and French doors to a private terrace with outdoor shower. There’s also a custom-fitted closet and a slate-tiled and sky-lit bathroom with elaborately carved decorative columns, jetted two-person soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed steam shower.

