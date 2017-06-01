Morgan Creek Productions’ James Robinson Lists Grand Bel Air Estate

SELLER: James Robinson

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $23,950,000

SIZE: 6,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms plus a guesthouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: James Robinson, founder, chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek Productions, has his stately estate in the prestigious Stone Canyon area of L.A.’s posh Bel Air community available with an asking price of $23,950,000. The former auto import executive turned film financier and studio chief, producer of the Jim Carrey-starring “Ace Ventura” franchise and currently executive producer of the TV series “The Exorcist,” acquired the one-acre spread via corporate entity in late 1993 for $2.5 million. Conveniently situated just a short walk from the famed Bel-Air Hotel, the estate is represented by Stan Richman at Compass.

A double-gated, semi-circular drive arches gracefully up to the front of the classic 1930s, black-shuttered Colonial-Revival residence that’s fronted by a grand two-story portico and measures in at 6,992-square-feet, per tax records, with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. Separated from the main house by a large rear motor court, a detached structure incorporates a three-car garage and two-story guesthouse with three en suite bedrooms and private yard.

Elegantly proportioned formal living and dining rooms feature traditional crown moldings, a mix of lustrous parquet and inlaid hardwood floors and a total of four fireplaces. The spacious center island kitchen has a complete collection of up-to-date name-brand stainless steel appliances including two dishwashers and a commercial-style range while the travertine tile floored family room includes a custom-built professional quality bar. Second floor bedrooms include the master suite with marble-lined bathroom and French doors to an awning shaded balcony that overlooks the backyard entertainment areas that encompass a vast brick terrace with fountain, an outdoor kitchen, a gazebo, and a 60-foot-long ionized swimmer’s pool and spa.

Listing photos: Nick Springett for Compass