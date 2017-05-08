‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Writer/Director James Gunn Quickly Sold Studio City Starter House (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: James Gunn

LOCATION: Studio City, CA

PRICE: $1,875,000

SIZE: 3,825 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Less than a month after it popped up for sale at $1.895 million, the Studio City, CA, starter home of upwardly mobile Hollywood hyphenate James Gunn sold for $1.875 million. The accomplished composer and celebrated writer/director of the blockbuster “Guardians of The Galaxy” action/adventure films — the second installment hauled in an astonishing $145 million on its opening weekend — purchased the property in 2002 for $875,000. Tax records show the property was originally acquired with his now ex-wife, “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, who quit-claimed her share of the property to Mister Gunn following their 2008 divorce.

The strongly unassuming if not exactly inexpensive residence, described in listing descriptions as an “East Coast Traditional, sits on an unpretentiously prosperous street in a quiet, unheralded pocket of the increasingly expensive San Fernando Valley community and measures in at 3,825-square-feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Shiny blond hardwood floors and fresh white walls run throughout main floor living spaces that include a long and slender double-height center hall entry off of which open a formal living room with fireplace and an adjoining formal dining. At the end of the entrance hall there’s a family room with brick fireplace and a spacious and well-maintained if stylistically plain and somewhat dated center island kitchen finished with beige granite counter tops, ordinary raised panel cabinetry and average-quality appliances. In addition to an office/library with a slightly pitched ceiling and floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, the wall-to-wall-carpeted upper floor includes several guest and family bedrooms plus a master suite with vaulted ceiling, a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with terra-cotta tile floor, double-sink vanity, two-person spa tub and glass-enclosed and ceramic tile lined shower space. A flagstone terrace — listing details suggest it’s “bandstand sized” — spans the full width of the house and steps down to a deep backyard with garden shed-sized detached office, lush expanse of lawn dotted with a few palm trees, and a swimming pool.

Mister Gunn substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in September 2016 with, according to omniscient real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, the $6.2 million purchase of a celebrity-pedigreed, 3.06-acre estate in the rugged foothills above Malibu with a 6,802-square-foot main house, guest house, swimming pool, lighted tennis court and three-stall horse barn. Privately nestled up again a 2,000-acre conservancy, the property was owned in the 1980s by iconic ‘80s pop star Olivia Newton-John and, from May 2004 to May 2011, by Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Sally Field.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty