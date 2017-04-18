As first revealed by Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial and confirmed with property records, author, cartoonist and hard-charging CNN anchorman Jake Tapper sold his Washington, D.C. residence for $1.4 million. The award-winning broadcast journalist, a prolific Twitter user and outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration, acquired the residence in June 2007 for not quite $1.25 million. Nestled into a densely wooded cul-de-sac about five miles due north of the White House in the Forest Hills neighborhood, the clapboard-sided residence has three and up to five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just under 3,000-square-feet.

A front porch extends the full width of the house and lends a charming, relaxed air to the compact, four-story residence that opens to a center hall entry and stair gallery with honey-toned hardwoods that extend into a step-down living room that’s anchored by a fireplace set between built-in bookshelves and wrapped in transom-topped glass sliders that open to a wrap around deck. There’s also a separate dining room with custom wood trim, an up-to-date kitchen with slab marble countertops on dove grey counter tops, and an adjoining breakfast room with built-in banquette seating.

Two family bedrooms on the second floor share a hall bathroom while the master suite features an unexpectedly high cathedral ceiling, a bedroom-sized fitted walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with separate tub and shower. A study/bedroom with loads of built-in bookcases and tiny balcony is tucked up under the vaulted ceiling on the top floor and on the ground floor, in addition to the garage, there’s a bonus room/bedroom, a bathroom and a family room with a gas fireplace wrapped in rustic wood planks. Glass sliders lead out to small backyard with bi-level stone terracing, a wee patch of grass and a children’s play structure.

listing photos: Long & Foster