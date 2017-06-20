Jake Gyllenhaal Picks Up Loft-Like Condo in Celebrity Stacked New York City Converted Factory Building

BUYER: Jake Gyllenhaal

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $8,630,000

SIZE: 2,868 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street is that “Brokeback Mountain” star Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest Tinseltown luminary to buy into a luxuriously converted late 19th-century factory building in Tribeca that bills itself as paparazzi proof and, hence, has attracted a growing list of privacy and security minded famous folk. As was first sussed out by the property gossips at The Real Deal, the 2,868-square-foot unit Mister Gyllenhaal purchased went for $8.63 million, a bit above its $8.55 million asking price.

Floor plans included with online marketing details show the three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom apartment apartment is entered via a key-lock elevator that opens directly into a combination living/dining/kitchen with wide plank hardwood floors, exposed support columns and four huge west-facing windows. Along with a subterranean motor court that allows residents to discreetly come and go by car or cab without being spotted by anyone passing on the street, the solemnly unadorned red brick building offers residents round-the-clock doormen and concierge services, a top-level security apparatus and convenient on-site valet parking. The lobby opens to sassafras tree-shaded central courtyard and there’s also a 71-foot-long indoor swimming pool, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace and a fitness center with Turkish-style hammam.

Other household names who have bought into the building include British boy bander Harry Styles, married actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and “Hunger Games” superstar Jennifer Lawrence who shelled out $9.035 million in early 2017 for an almost 3,200-square-foot mid-floor unit currently available as a luxury rental at $27,500 per month. Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton is rumored to be the buyer of an 8,900-square-foot duplex penthouse with private rooftop swimming pool that went for $44 million and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dropped a bit more than $20 million on a 5,375-square-foot duplex penthouse with gigantic wraparound roof terrace.

Mister Gyllenhaal, who has half of a dozen projects in various stages of a production including the upcoming silver screen drama “Stronger” in which he portrays a man who lost both of his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, previously owned a ranch-style residence secreted down a long, gated driveway along a famously celebrity lined street in the Hollywood Hills that was purchased in 2005 for $2.5 million, put up for sale in the fall of 2014 at $3.5 million and, according to a couple of well-connected snitches including Yolanda Yakketyyak, quickly sold for $3,262,500 to French film director Louis Leterrier (“Clash of the Titans,” “The Brothers Grimsby”).

listing photos and floorplan: Cantor and Pecorella