J.K. Rowling, staggeringly wealthy author of the phenomenally popular “Harry Potter” novels that begat the blockbuster film franchise, has her celebrity-pedigreed yacht “Amphitrite” available for both charter and purchase. The 156-foot-long boat, formerly christened Vajoliroja and previously owned by Johnny Depp, can be chartered at a high-season rate of about $130,000 per week, plus expenses, and is also for sale, per online listings, at not quite $19.2 million. Ownership of multimillion-dollar water craft can be difficult to trace — they’re often owned through inscrutable offshore corporate ventures — but Depp is reported to have sold the boat in the fall of 2015 to an American businessman who quickly flipped it to Rowling sometime in late 2015 or early 2016 for about $27 million, substantially below its current price tag.

The classically styled and plushly furnished yacht includes a bohemian-luxe main deck salon with rich wood paneling, 10 windows decadently dressed with swagged and tasseled drapery, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system with satellite television. Teak-trimmed glass doors slide open to the covered aft deck where there’s a 10-seat, al fresco dining table and a curved bank of cushioned banquettes. The three-deck boat will comfortably accommodate 10 in four guest staterooms, all with postage stamp-sized en suite heads, plus a master stateroom with a dressing vestibule and a marble-accented bath. There are, additionally, a total of five crew cabins, and the well-stocked galley is capable of turning out gourmet meals.

Amphitrite, which cruises at a speed of 12 knots with 28,000-liter fuel tanks that give it a range of close to 2,500 nautical miles, provides state-of-the-art comforts such as air conditioning, on-board Wi-Fi, videogame consoles, and recreational equipment that includes kayaks, snorkeling gear, windsurfing and wake boards, and two tenders for water skiing and jaunts ashore.

Rowling’s terra firma residences include a Georgian-style townhouse on a swanky, guard-gated street in London’s highbrow Kensington neighborhood as well as Killiechassie House, a 19th century country mansion on close to 100 pastoral acres along the banks of the River Tay near Aberfeldy, about 75 miles north of Edinburgh.

listing photos: Curtis Stokes & Associates