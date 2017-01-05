WHO: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

SALE PRICE (12/2016): $5,500,000

SIZE: 6,870 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It’s no secret that Ivanka Trump plans to follow her frequently Twittering real estate tycoon father to Washington, D.C. for the term of his upcoming presidency and speculation as to where she and husband Jared Kushner will settle in the capital has been rampant. But, according to Washingtonian magazine, word on the D.C. real estate street is the Kushner-Trumps have settled on a spacious and recently overhauled residence on a leafy street in the high-toned, embassy-filled and, hence, heavily secured Kalorama neighborhood.

The house in question, just around the corner from the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. and less than two blocks from the rented residence where the Obamas will live for the next couple of years while their youngest daughter finishes high school, sold shortly before the Christmas holiday for $5.5 million. It’s quite possible Trump and Kushner are the buyers but according to Washingtonian, at this point “it is unclear whether Trump and Kushner bought it, or will rent it from the recent buyer.” Property records show the seller was Latvia-born and Texas-bred investment banker and Republican political advisor Dan Rapoport who has, according to published reports, relocated to Kiev, Ukraine.

The pleasingly symmetrical, circa 1923 Colonial, which sits atop a muscular grey stone base, was originally designed by prominent D.C. architect Waddy Wood and the residence was recently renovated and expanded by architect Christian Zapatka to its current 6,870-square-feet, per online marketing materials, with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The three-story home, done over in a sleekly sophisticated manner and linked by a fingerprint attracting glass-railed staircase, includes a center hall entry flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms. Family quarters run along the rear of the main floor and include spare but deluxely outfitted eat-in kitchen and an adjoining family room that leads to a sun porch lined with floor-to-ceiling French doors that open to a stone-tiled terrace. Four family bedrooms on the upper level are joined by a master suite that encompasses a spacious bedroom with fireplace, just one of five in the house, plus a spare but lavish bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a private terrace that overlooks the decidedly petite backyard. The partially subterranean lower floor has been finished with the same exacting details and high-end finishes as the rest of the house and contains a staff apartment with kitchenette plus a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The stone-tiled terrace outside the sunroom wraps around the back of the house — it’s also accessible from French doors in the kitchen — and gives way to a small patch of lawn.

There are scads of reports that say the Kushner-Trumps reside in one of the large and super-luxe penthouses atop that fabled Puck Building in Soho that is owned by Kushner’s family but, as far as we know, they still occupy a roughly 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom spread in at the Trump Park Avenue building, located on Park Avenue at East 59th Street, that was reportedly purchased in early 2011 — it was last “unofficially on the market for $16 million” — and photographed for Elle Décor the following year. Trump owns another, smaller two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit on a lower floor of the same building that she put up for sale in December (2016) for $4.1 million and Kushner, the publisher of New York Observer and a close consigliere to the president elect, previously owned a two-story, loft-like two-bedroom and 2.5-bath condo near Astor Place in the East Village he snapped up in the spring of 2009 for $3.225 million, listed for early 2011 $4.1 million and sold in May of the same year for $$3.915 million.

Listing photos: Washington Fine Properties (via Zillow)