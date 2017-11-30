Isaac Aptaker Quickly Lands Buyer for Stylish Silver Lake Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

After just two weeks on the market at $1.199 million, Isaac Aptaker, writer and showrunner for the ensemble family drama “This Is Us” — the highest rated freshman series of the 2016 season, now in its sophomore season and already scheduled for a third season, landed a buyer for his smartly appointed and forward thinking mid-century bungalow in the Moreno Highlands neighborhood above the hipster-thronged Sunset Junction shopping and dining district in L.A.’s Silver Lake area.

Previously a writer/producer on the sci-fi sitcom “The Neighbors” as well as the short-lived John Stamos starring sitcom “About a Boy,” Aptaker purchased the Art Moderne-ish, 1950s hillside bungalow in 2013 for $750,000 and since then the 1,178-square-foot two-bedroom and one-bathroom residence has undergone a comprehensive renovation that included repairs to its foundation, earthquake retrofitting and an all new kitchen and bathroom.

A long exterior stair leads front the street to a puny porch and front door that opens efficiently if abruptly directly into the L-shaped living room where there’s a fireplace set into a minimalist concrete volume. An immense picture window provides a through-the-trees mountain view and a glass door leads to a bi-level deck atop the street-level two-car garage that offers an enviably long view that on a clear day extends clear to the Pacific Ocean but is unfortunately obstructed by a telephone pole and unsightly tangle of wires. The compact dining area provides French doors to the backyard and is open to the snazzily refurbished kitchen that features a center island with three-stool snack counter, marble counter tops on navy blue cabinets with brass fittings and a bold, eye-catching geometric pattern tile back splash. One of the two bedrooms opens through a glass slider to the bi-level deck at the front of the house and the bathroom features a marble-topped double sink vanity, an over-sized subway tile lined shower and black and white geometric pattern floor tiles.

The steeply up-sloped backyard backs up to the historic Canfield-Moreno Estate, now known as The Paramour, and includes a variety of distinct outdoor living spaces with over the rooftops views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and include a vine-draped covered lounge, a dining terrace and an orange, vintage 1960s wood stove converted to a free-standing outdoor fireplace.

Aptaker, presumably headed for a real estate upgrade, previously owned a 980-square-foot condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom in a 1940s complex in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles that he scooped up in 2009 for $319,000 and sold in 2013 for $345,000.

listing photos: L.A. Property Solutions