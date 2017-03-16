SELLERS: Ina Garten and

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $1,975,000

SIZE: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Celebrity chef and Food Network superstar Ina Garten, a.k.a. the Barefoot Contessa, has her comfortably sophisticated New York City pied-à-terre up for grabs with an asking price of $1.975 million. The three-time Emmy-winning self-taught chef and her academic husband, Jeffrey Garten, Dean Emeritus at the Yale School of Management, purchased the apartment, located on a middle floor of a discreetly tony 11-story building on a prime Upper East Side block, in June 2004 for $1.4 million.

Originally configured with two-bedrooms, the unusually bi-level co-op was reimagined as a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment by internationally celebrated interior designer Daniel Romualdez whose other clients include A-list society figures Tory Burch, Cornelia Guest and Lauren Santo Domingo. A celery slender entrance hall with pint-sized coat closet opens to an airy sunken living room with a crisply rendered contemporary fireplace, a nearly 13-foot-high beamed ceiling and an impressively gigantic diamond-paned leaded glass window with jewel-toned stained glass inserts framed by deliciously decadent vermillion velvet drapes.

A small dining gallery on the upper level overlooks the living room in such a way as to make, per listing descriptions, “the space feel quite Parisian.” The adjacent galley-style kitchen, which can be closed of by a pocket door, isn’t particularly spacious but does have a big window and is smartly done up with open shelving, ashy grey cabinetry and a surprisingly generous amount of counter space to accommodate the various culinary accoutrement required to whip up a tasty treat out of one of Miz Garten’s ten best-selling cookbooks.

A pocket door separates the dining area from the master bedroom where there are two walk-in closets, one of which contains a stacked washer/dryer. The apartment’s lone bathroom, described in listing details as “hotel-like,” has marble tiles on the floor that extend luxuriously half way up the walls. Unfortunately, visitors must pass through the bedroom to get to the bathroom, a small inconvenience in a less expensive starter apartment, perhaps, but certainly less desirable in one that costs nearly two million dollars and carries financially forbidding common charges of $3,701 per month.

The Gartens considerably upgraded their residential circumstances in Manhattan last year when they shelled out $4.65 million for an elegantly proportioned two-bedroom and three-bathroom co-op in a dignified Neo-Renaissance apartment house on Park Avenue they bought from former “Travel + Leisure” editor in chief Nancy Novograd. The couple, who maintain an apartment on the top floor of a Haussmann-era building in Paris’s soignée 7th Arrondissement that they acquired in 2000, also keep an 1,100-square-foot residence that dates to 1822 in the historic downtown area of Southport, CT, that they picked up in 2001 for $895,000 as well as two much more substantial neighboring residences just outside downtown East Hampton, NY, one of which is used to tape Miz Garten’s televised cooking program.

Listing photos and floor plan: Stribling