High-powered talent manager Steve Alexander of ICM Partners and his savvy interior-designer wife, Vanessa Alexander, have their über-stylish estate in the celeb-favored Point Dume area of Malibu up for sale at just under $13 million. The much-published property — it’s been fawned over in the glossy pages of Elle Decor and C Magazine — is also available as a luxury rental, according to online marketing materials, at a deep-pocketed price of $75,000 per month.

The couple acquired the nearly 1.7-acre property in the spring of 2012 for a bit below $4.5 million and, according to published reports, spent a year on an extensive reconfiguration and expansion that brought the main house, described as a “chic European-style seaside villa,” to just over 5,800 square feet, with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms.

Custom interior finishes include a rustic/luxe mix of tumbled French limestone tiles and recycled-scaffolding floorboards in the open-plan living spaces, which include a step-down living room anchored by a massive fireplace. An ample dining room is open to a snazzily outfitted eat-in kitchen (with a fireplace) that leads into a sunroom/TV lounge with built-in banquette seating.

Three en suite bedrooms share the upper floor with a plush master suite replete with a private terrace and a spacious bathroom tbat features a marble-lined shower and a freestanding tub set next to a fireplace. There’s an additional bedroom on the main floor for live-in staff, as well as a gym and media room.

The house flows easily to myriad outdoor living spaces that include a sunny deck off the dining room, a covered patio with a full kitchen and a pizza oven, and a gravel terrace with a fire pit and dining area photogenically positioned amid a grove of imported 100-year-old olive trees. The grounds further include a swimming pool and spa, biodynamic vegetable gardens, a freestanding structure that houses a dry sauna, and a roomy two-story guesthouse. The property transfers with a coveted key to gates that keep the hoi polloi off Little Dume beach.

The Alexanders previously owned a 2.6-acre estate with an approximately 6,500-square-foot barn-like residence located in the guard-gated Serra Retreat enclave in Malibu. That was sold in 2011 for a bit more than $9.4 million to Equinox Fitness co-founder Lavinia Errico.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker / Pritchett Rapf