Late Comedian Harvey Korman’s Longtime Bel Air Estate Sold (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Deborah Korman

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $13,995,000

SIZE: (approx.) 6,600 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The longtime Bel Air estate of late, lauded and beloved, four-time Emmy winning actor and comedian Harvey Korman was sold for $13.995 million. The sale price is certainly well above what mere financial mortals or even an average millionaire can afford but it’s also substantially below the optimistically aggressive $19.999 million asking price the property was unrealistically saddled with when it first came for sale not quite a year ago. The 2.34-acre estate was sold by Mister Korman’s wife, Deborah Korman, who was represented in the transaction by Marc Noah and Victoria Risko at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tax records and marketing materials indicate the existing residence, a pale pink Mediterranean villa of about 6,600-square-feet set behind gates on a knoll that affords it a knee-buckling view that sweeps across Los Angeles from the Century City skyline to the Pacific Ocean, was built in 1976 and extensively remodeled in the 1990s. The house’s six bedrooms and six bathrooms include a spacious master suite with dual walk-in closets and bathrooms. The property includes a gated motor court with parking for up to 20 cars plus a three-car garage a lighted tennis court and extensive terra-cotta tile terracing around a swimming pool and spa.

Mr. Korman, best known for his often exasperated characters opposite Tim Conway on “The Carol Burnett Show” and as the shady State Attorney General Hedley Lamarr in Mel Brooks’s still hilarious 1974 satirical western “Blazing Saddles,” not to mention as Dr. Charles Montague in Mel Brooks’s 1977 suspense spoof “High Anxiety,” frequently hosted large gatherings at his Bel Air home and regular party goers included Carol Burnett and Tim Conway. Mrs. Korman told The Wall Street Journal last year that she decided to sell in order to move closer to her children and grandchildren.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty