Super-Producer Harvey Weinstein and Fashion Designer Georgina Chapman Price Chop Hamptons Estate

SELLERS: Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman

LOCATION: Amagansett, NY

PRICE: $12,400,000

SIZE: (approx.) 9,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Super-producer Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman have a serious bee in their real estate bonnet about selling their bay front estate in the sleepy but pricey Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett, swapping one high-powered real estate agent at Corcoran for another high-powered team at Sotheby’s and substantially slashing the asking price from $13.5 million to $12.4 million.

Tucked privately behind gates at the end of a wooded lane on a thickly treed 1.9-acre bluff-top parcel with approximately 260-feet of private frontage on Gardiner’s Bay, where it sits next door to a large home rented several summers ago by Bill and Hillary Clinton, the classic Hamptons estate was acquired by the famously intimidating Miramax co-founder and the London-born co-founder of the tony Marchesa label via corporate entity just over three years ago, in June 2014, for $11.4 million. A deep dive into property records shows the seller was financier/nine-time Tony winning theater producer Roy Furman — his impressive list of credits include “Spamalot,” “The Book of Mormon” and the currently running revival of “Hello, Dolly” starring Bette Midler — who purchased the property in October 2003 from prolific producer Barry Sonnenfeld, whose myriad film and television credits include the money-minting “Men In Black” franchise.

A gated driveway circles up in front of the spacious and comfortably luxurious mansion that opens to a grandly proportioned entrance hall that extends the full depth of the house and opens through French doors to the backyard. The living room features a bookshelf flanked fireplace and French doors that lead to a semi-circular waterside loggia; the dining room has an elegantly curved wall of windows; and the chef-approved, all-white farmhouse style kitchen is open to an informal dining area and family room where the fireplace mantle is lined with a handful of Oscar statuettes and other industry accolades. The kitchen opens to an octagonal screened dining porch that overlooks the pool with a through-the-trees view of Gardiner’s Bay and an extensive basement is finished to same high quality as the two above ground floors and includes a fitness center a full bathroom, sauna and steam shower as well as a gigantic screening room with a candy counter, a wood-burning fireplace and a 20-foot wide-screen with 3-D capability.

There are four en suite guest and family bedrooms plus a master bedroom with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and wall-to-wall silk carpeting plus a private water view balcony and a stone-tiled bathroom outfitted with a jetted soaking tub and steam shower. A self-contained wing of the house that includes a three-car garage contains two more bedrooms for staff or guests. Most rooms on the main floor open through French doors the outdoors for an easy-breezy indoor-outdoor lifestyle and a rooftop terrace provides panoramic wrap-around views. There are extensive stone terraces, a dark-bottom swimming pool and great sweeps of tree-dotted lawns that roll down towards the beach and bay.

The Chapman-Weinsteins, who reportedly want to sell their Hamptons home because they don’t use it often, preside over a property portfolio that includes a five-floor townhouse on a tree-lined street in the heart of New York City’s West Village that was purchased in June 2006 for $14.95 million as well as a nearly 9,000-square-foot, turn of the 19th-century mansion on two sprawling waterfront parcels in Westport, CT, that together span nearly six acres and were purchased in two separate transactions, the first in 1994 the second in 2000, for a total of $8.24 million. Although it’s unclear if it was purchased for their own use, property records indicate the couple additionally owns a modest if not exactly inexpensive 1927 cottage in the Beverly Grove area of West Hollywood that was quietly acquired in late 2015 for $1.55 million.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty