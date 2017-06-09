Former Harry Warner Estate in Beverly Hills Re-Listed at Lower Price

Harry Warner Estate
Westside Estate Agency
SELLER: Daphna Ziman
LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA
PRICE: $35,999,000
SIZE: (approx.) 13,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A 1920s French Country meets Tudor Revival mansion in an expensively coveted corner of Beverly Hills, once the home of film industry pioneer and Warner Bros. co-founder Harry Warner, has come available at $35,999,000 after first popping up for sale late last year with a too rosy price tag of $39,999,000.

The estate, composed of 1.14 lushly landscaped acres on a street-to-street lot, has been owned since 1996 by Daphna Ziman, president of the lifestyle programming cable television network Cinémoi and a self-described filmmaker, record label founder, philanthropist and author. Miz Ziman acquired the property with her now ex-husband, real estate investor Richard Ziman, for about five million dollars and the no longer coupled former couple reportedly shelled out nearly $12 million on an extensive renovation and expansion that involved the installation of leaded glass windows imported from Italy, wood beams removed from a church in England and a 16th century mantelpiece originally showcased in the Palaces of Versailles. The home was featured as O.J. Simpson’s home in the FX series “The People v. O.J. Simpson” — the den was converted to the disgraced football pro’s trophy room — and over the years has been the site of numerous high-octane fundraisers for Democratic Party movers and shakers including Al Gore, John Kerry and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The imposing faux-timbered mansion and guesthouse together measure about 13,000-square-feet with a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with elegantly proportioned entertainment spaces that feature intricate architectural details and over-scaled Parquet de Versailles wood floors. In addition to amply proportioned formal living and dining rooms and a paneled office/library there is a gourmet kitchen with a muscular display of exposed ceiling beams and a ballroom-sized family room that adjoins a bar room. A three-story addition added by the Zimans houses a staff or guest suite, a gym and a state-of-the art screening room with antique gold silk curtains that originally hung in a downtown Los Angeles theater. The estate’s carefully groomed, park-like grounds include a paver-tiled gated driveway and motor court, thick carpets of lawn ringed by century-old specimen trees, a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa encircled by rocks and waterfalls, and a lighted tennis court.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency

