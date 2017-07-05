Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Sold Goop-y New York City Penthouse

SELLERS: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $10,727,000

SIZE: 3,892 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After more than a year at steadily declining price tags that started at a brazenly optimistic $14.5 million, consciously uncoupled former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin sold their Goop-worthy New York City penthouse for $10,727,000, well above its final asking price of $9,995,000. The erstwhile but by all accounts amicable couple purchased the 3,892-square-foot simplex unit at the River Lofts complex in 2007 for $5,146,000 and had the three bedroom and 3.5 bathroom spread Goopified by the skilled designers at Roman & Williams in a manner that, according to listing descriptions, “balances centuries-old techniques with a confident, breezy modernism.”

The house-sized condo opens to a small entry vestibule and skylight topped entrance gallery that stretches more than 33 feet end to end. The ample, approximately 650-square-foot combination living and dining room features white floorboards, white walls accented with hand-embroidered decorative panels, an 11-foot-high pressed tin ceiling and a fireplace with Chesney’s marble antique mantelpiece. French doors lead to a terrace that runs the full width of the penthouse and is also accessible through French doors from the gleaming, white-on-white eat-in kitchen that features a cushioned built-in dining banquette, a huge center island, a water filtration system and slab marble countertops on snow-white furniture grade cabinets. The fireplace in the living room backs up to a second antique marble fireplace in the adjacent library/den that does not have any actual windows but is none-the-less flooded with natural light via a huge skylight.

The bedrooms are clustered together at the western end of the condo and include a pair of en suite guest bedrooms connected by pocket doors and a master suite with four closets, a large skylight, two sets of French doors to a small balcony and a sleekly appointed bathroom with heated marble tile floor and a walk-in steam shower behind sand blasted glass wall. There’s also an abundance of closets and extra storage, an extra-large laundry room and, off the kitchen, a bedroom-sized walk-in pantry and mudroom.

The River Lofts complex, a two-building warehouse conversion, provides residents with round-the-clock doorman, a recently renovated fitness center, a bicycle storage room and direct elevator access to an on-side indoor parking garage that allows for discreet comings and goings.

Miz Paltrow’s bulging property portfolio still includes a shingled mansion in the Amagansett area of the Hamptons purchased in 2006 for $5.4 million, a large home in the natty Belsize Park area in London, an approximately 8,000-square-foot mansion in the celeb-favored Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles and a 2.4-acre fixer-upper estate in Montecito she picked up last year for $4.9 million from Nigerian oil magnate Kola Aluko.

As for Mister Martin, he continues to own a striking architectural in the Point Dume area of Malibu he picked up in early 2014 for $14 million and almost two years ago he sold a house in the Mandeville Canyon area — it’s just a hop and a skip from Paltrow’s place — that he quietly picked up in the fall of 2013 for $6.75 million and sold in an off-market deal almost exactly two years later for $12 million to a British hedge fund fat cat.

listing photos and floorplan: Compass