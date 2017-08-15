‘Baywatch’ Co-Creator Puts Malibu Beach House Up for Sale

The beachfront Malibu home of Gregory J. Bonann, co-creator of the campy, immensely successful and internationally syndicated original “Baywatch” series as well as a producer on the Zac Efron- and Dwayne Johnson-starring reprise, has come up for sale at $8.9 million. Property records suggest the veteran professional lifeguard purchased the property in 1999 for $975,000 and custom built the just over 3,200-square-foot residence, which has four en suite bedrooms and a total of four and a half bathrooms.

This is not the first time Bonann has had the oceanfront contemporary, on a sandy stretch of Las Flores Beach, up for sale. In early 2010 it popped up with a rose-tinted price of nearly $11 million that was slashed the following year to just under $8 million before it disappeared from the market in the spring of 2013.

A voluminous, atrium-style foyer features a pebble stone-tiled water feature and an Escher-esque staircase with loopy, spiral-shaped wrought-iron railings that resemble shells and waves. A library/office has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and there are wood-clad ceilings with exposed beams in the combination living-dining room, where there’s a shell stone fireplace and a wall of glass sliders to an oceanside deck. A raised snack bar divides the dining area from a somewhat compact but well-equipped kitchen fitted with a carved stone apron sink, up-to-date appliances, green granite countertops and pebble stone-accented seafoam-green tile backsplashes.

In addition to cantilevered beachside decks off the living room and second-floor bedrooms, the three-story residence has a penthouse lounge that opens to a rooftop terrace with unimpeded ocean and coastline views as well as a sizable and sandy beachside backyard tucked discreetly under the house with shaded lounge areas, an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a flat-screen television and a grotto-like spa.

Bonann previously owned the slightly smaller but architecturally similar two-bedroom and two-bathroom house next door, which came up for sale in 2010 with a price tag just shy of $8 million and sold at a steep discount in 2012 for $5.25 million.

listing photos: Sotheby's International Realty

