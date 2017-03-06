SELLER: Craig Zisk

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,655,000

SIZE: 3,520 square feet, 3-5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Craig Zisk, four-time-Emmy-nominated television producer and director whose credits includes “Weeds,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” sold his 1928 Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.655 million. The sale price is a bit below the $2.775 million price tag the property popped up with when first listed in August 2016 but still a tad more than the $2.51 million paid in June 2005.

The 3,520-square-foot, triple-story hillside house, with three and up to five bedrooms and five bathrooms, was built in the late 1920s as one of six original model homes in the prosperous, celeb-filled Outpost Estates neighborhood. The mullet-style house — it’s a discreet one story at street level but drops to three floors at the back — is hidden behind a tall wall and slender, gravel courtyard with serene water feature. A split-level entry leads to lower-level living and entertaining spaces that include a roomy living room with fireplace and multiple sets of French doors while the separate dining room has French doors that lead to house-wide terrace with 270-degree city view. A library that could be used as a den or bedroom offers floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on two opposite walls along with French doors to the front courtyard and the eat-in kitchen has custom cabinetry, white subway tile back splashes, an exposed-wood vaulted ceiling and more French doors to the terra-cotta tiled terrace that runs the full width of the back of the house. There are two potential bedrooms on the lower levels and three en suite bedrooms on the upper floor, including a spacious master suite with city view and walk-in closet. The living room’s French doors lead out to a picturesque courtyard terrace reminiscent of Spain or Italy that features a tiled fountain and vine-draped dining pergola with built-in banquette.

Outpost Estates has a long and storied history of high-profile entertainment industry homeowners. Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell and Orlando Bloom all previously owned homes in the neighborhood and current homeowners include Charlize Theron, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Johnny Galecki, who bought his photogenic Spanish villa in 2015 for $9.2 million from Jason Statham who acquired the property in 2011 for $7.325 million from Ben Stiller.

Listing photos: PLG Estates