Gore Vidal Hollywood Hills Home
The longtime Los Angeles residence of audaciously provocative bon vivant and erudite public intellectual Gore Vidal, located in the conveniently central, celeb-favored Outpost Estates neighborhood just above Hollywood, was sold for $3.75 million. The sale price was well below its last asking price of $4.15 million and considerably less than its rose-tinted original price tag of just under $5.7 million.

This story first appeared in the January 24, 2017 issue of Variety.

Property records indicate the late and prolific novelist, essayist, playwright, and screenwriter, who died in 2012, acquired the not quite 4,800-square-foot Mediterranean villa in 1977 for a bit less than $150,000, an almost unimaginably low sum in comparison with today’s exorbitantly pricey luxury real-estate marketplace.

Set privately above the street amid a grove of towering palms, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house opens to a small entry vestibule that steps down to a voluminous double-height foyer with terra-cotta tile floors,a wrought iron railed staircase, and an exposed-wood beamed ceiling. Formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floorboards and French doors — the living room also has a fireplace and coffered ceiling treatment — and there are two libraries, one lined with open bookshelves and the other with glass-fronted bookcases. The back of the house opens to a courtyard where a stairway climbs up the ruggedly planted hillside behind the house to a sun-dappled clearing with a rectangular swimming pool and a tile-paved sunbathing terrace.

The “Myra Breckinridge” author and “Caligula” screenwriter, who fastidiously nursed public feuds with Norman Mailer, William F. Buckley, and Truman Capote, previously owned La Rondinaia, a gravity-defying villa thrillingly cleaved to a craggy cliff about 1,000 feet above the Tyrrhenian Sea outside of Ravenna, Italy, on the Amalfi coast. The property, sold by Vidal in 2004 to a local hotelier, came up for sale in 2015, and remains available, with an asking price of $21.3 million.

