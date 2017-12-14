Geraldo Rivera Lands Stately Spread in Cleveland’s Shaker Heights (EXCLUSIVE)

Earlier this year famously mustachioed and occasionally polemical tabloid chat show host and Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and his 32-years younger fifth wife Erica Levy announced their plans to officially move from the New York City area and make their primary home in the Midwestern state of Ohio where they’ve settled into a stately mansion on a prestigious street in the leafy Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights — Mrs. Rivera’s home town — that property records indicate was purchased in late summer 2017 for $2.8 million.

A long, gated driveway picturesquely passes over a creek-spanning private bridge and sweeps across an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature specimen trees before it circles up in front of a white brick traditional residence built in 1968 on 1.4 landscaped acres with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms in 12,784-square-feet. A wrought iron-accented glass door set into a shallow porch opens to an elegantly oval-shaped foyer with inlaid marble floor and sweeping curved staircase. Grandly proportioned entertaining spaces include a baronial formal living room with fireplace, a formal dining room large enough to accommodate two separate but adjoining dining spaces, and a library/office with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bay window. The kitchen, arranged around a double-wide center island, has up-to-date finishes and appliances; a service wing includes a laundry room and climate-controlled wine closet; and a spacious family room features wood-beams on the ceiling, a three-stool walk-in wet bar and French door-style glass sliders that lead to a vast, brick-paved solarium and indoor swimming pool positioned under a row of large skylights. The residence’s six bedrooms are all on located on the second floor and include a roomy master suite with private sitting room and his-and-her bathrooms.

By the end of 2016, in anticipation of their westward move, the Rivera’s had sold off all three of the residences they maintained as a compound in a small, private enclave on the bank of the Hudson River in Edgewater, N.J., and right about the time they snapped up their new home in Ohio they sold an approximately 2,500-square-foot apartment on the 40th floor of a post-war high-rise on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with birds-eye views across the entirety of Central Park for $6.1 million.

listing photos: via Zillow