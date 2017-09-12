Genie Francis and Jonathan Frakes Buy Woodland Hills Manse (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran soap star Genie Francis and actor/-director Jonathan Frakes laid out $2.8 million — the full asking price — for an opulently appointed mansion in an affluent but otherwise under-the-radar guard-gated Woodland Hills enclave. The beige stucco and stone-accented mansion, munificently described in marketing materials as “French provincial” in style, has six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms in close to 9,000 square feet.

A circular, double-height foyer with an inlaid marble floor, a curved staircase and a colossal crystal chandelier, leads to ample formal living and dining rooms. A paneled library/office features a coffered ceiling and a black marble fireplace, while the center island kitchen opens to an informal dining area and family room that includes a brick fireplace and a sunken wet bar. Five en suite bedrooms share the second floor with a gigantic entertainment room with a wet bar as well as the master suite that incorporates a pink marble bathroom with wall-to-wall carpeting. The completely private backyard, ringed by mature trees, offers a gazebo, a small patch of lawn, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool and spa.

The seller was represented by David Emanuel of the Emanuel Group at Keller Williams and the Francis-Frakes by Desiree Zuckerman at Rodeo Realty.

Francis, who has starred as Laura Spencer on “General Hospital” for an astonishing 40 years, and Frakes, currently the narrator of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” TV series and a director for the paranormal comedy series “The Librarians,” previously owned a Beverly Hills residence that was once owned by Jane Seymour and that they sold in 2015 to businessman Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington, who has the house back up for sale at $14 million.