Producer Gavin Polone Lists Beverly Hills Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

Famously fiery television producer Gavin Polone listed one of the two neighboring homes he owns at the tail end of a discreet cul-de-sac in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills with an asking price pushing up on $2.8 million. The talent agent-turned-eight-time Emmy-nominated “Gilmore Girls” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” producer purchased the nearly 3,000-square-foot 1950s ranch-style residence about a year and a half ago for $1.85 million.

This story first appeared in the June 20, 2017 issue of Variety.

Driveway gates open to a paver-tiled motor court in front of the cosmetically overhauled three-bedroom and three-bathroom residence that includes a foyer with polished concrete floors and a combination living-dining room with a minimalist concrete-faced fireplace, lustrous exotic wood floors and a surround-sound system. The adjoining kitchen, which appears largely if not entirely untouched by Polone, features black granite countertops and designer stainless steel appliances, while a spacious separate family room has another minimalist fireplace set into a smooth concrete wall. Numerous glass sliders open to a backyard nestled into a steep hillside with a trellis-shaded dining terrace and a refurbished swimming pool and spa.

Polone owns the similarly unassuming ranch-style house next door, which he picked up in late 2016 for almost $2 million. He makes his home, however, in a much more expansive and expensive 2.3-acre ridgeline compound high in the Hollywood Hills that he bought in a trio of transactions in the late 1990s and briefly made for sale in 2012 with an asking price just shy of $16 million.

