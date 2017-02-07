A gunmetal-gray, mid-century, post-and-beam-built home set amid a grove of mature live oak and redwood trees in the Longridge Estates area of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and owned, per property records, by Emmy-winning unscripted television pioneer Gary Benz, has come up for sale with a price just under $2.3 million. Benz, executive producer of the long-running and heartbreaking reality program “Intervention” and the hilariously salacious “Sex Sent Me to the ER,” and his wife, Mexico-born actress Ana Alicia — probably best known for her seven-plus seasons on the 1980s primetime soap “Falcon Crest” — purchased the property just over three years ago for a bit less than $1.4 million. Listing details show the not-quite-3,600-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

An interconnected series of living and entertaining spaces include a living room with a voluminous vaulted ceiling, a carved stone fireplace, and glass sliders that open to a tree-shaded terrace at the front of the house. An adjoining dining area has glass sliders to the backyard, and a small den has a built-in entertainment unit. Three bedrooms and a bonus room are located in a wing of their own, while the upper-level master suite has a sitting room, a balcony, a walk-in closet, and two fireplaces, one in the bedroom and another in a spa-style bathroom.

The tree-shaded and sun-dappled backyard, nestled into the steep hillside, has extensive flagstone terracing, a built-in grilling station, and a lagoon-style swimming pool fed by a waterfall. The house was listed by Donovan Healey of John Aaroe Group.

The couple owns several additional properties that include a second, smaller home in Sherman Oaks, which property records indicate Alicia has owned since at least 1997; a two-bedroom condo in Reseda; and an unassuming, 1,400-square-foot cottage near downtown Grand Junction, Colo.

listing photos: John Aaroe Group