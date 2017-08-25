Forest Whitaker Lists Secluded Hollywood Hills Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Forest Whitaker

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $5,995,000

SIZE: Two houses with total of 8,366 square feet, 11 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The secluded, Hollywood Hills compound of actor/producer Forest Whitaker popped up for sale with an asking price of $5,995,000. The acclaimed actor, who took home an Oscar in 2007 for “The Last King of Scotland” and has a slew of pending projects including starring roles in the KKK-related drama “Burden” and “LAbyrinth,” about the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG, purchased the two-residence compound in two separate but contiguous 2003 transactions that together came to $2 million. Between to the two multi-story residences there are an eye-popping eleven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms in a total of 8,366-square-feet.

The main house, a quasi-Mediterranean-style affair tucked behind imposing gates at the end of a secluded and private cul-de-sac, measures in at 5,641-square-feet with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. In addition to “spa-like master suite” there are four guest/family bedrooms plus a discrete staff bedroom. A slightly bowed front porch that’s somewhat incongruously gussied up with four Balinese style carved wood columns provides shelter to carved wood front doors that open in a rather theatrical manner into a capacious, atrium-like space ringed by an upper level gallery with wrought iron railed balconies. Twin curved staircases sweep down from the foyer to a double-height formal sitting room with extra-glossy wood floors and French doors to a slender loggia that runs the full length of the house with a through-the-trees canyon view. To one side of the sitting room there’s a roomy den warmed by a fireplace and on the other there’s a formal dining area, also with a fireplace, that’s open over a peninsula countertop to a spacious if somewhat awkwardly laid out kitchen that features perfectly ordinary but probably expensively custom cabinets, up-to-date stainless steel appliances and an adjoining breakfast room. What was originally built as an attached three-car garage is now, per listing details, a 750-square-foot game room.

The separate and self-contained three-story guesthouse, a short meander from the main house and also accessible by way of a second gated driveway shared with a neighboring house, comes in at 2,725-square-feet and includes an open plan living/dining room with fireplace, a galley-style kitchen with 1940s-style ceramic tile counter tops, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Together the compound’s two parcels span 1.66-hillside acres that include largely untamed gardens, an alluring tree-shaded dining patio, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa set into a sunny, grassy clearing.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate