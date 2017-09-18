Floyd ‘Money” Mayweather Jr. Drops $26 Million in All-Cash Deal for Lavish Mansion in the Heart of Beverly Hills

BUYER: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $25,500,000 plus another $500,000 for furnishings

SIZE: 15,096 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Just days after he made political headlines for defending Donald Trump’s lewd comments about sexually assaulting women — he said Trump “speaks like a real man spoke” — superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is making international property gossip column headlines with the $25.5 million purchase of an extravagant mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills. The 40-year-old undefeated prizefighter additionally shelled out another $500,000 to purchase the furniture.

The mansion was previously owned by Marianne Metropoulos, wife of billionaire businessman C. Dean Metropoulos, who sold it in August 2014 for $15.5 million to film producer turned high-end property developer Nile Niami. Known for over-the-top, ultra-luxe and hyper contemporary residential extravaganzas — he’s spec-building a Walmart-sized giga-mansion in Bel Air with a jellyfish aquarium and a hair-raising $500 million price tag, Niami transformed the just over half of an acre property into what marketing materials describe as a “French Modern Estate” with six bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms and a slew of state-of-the-art technologies in 15,096-square-feet. Next door to the iconic and always-fashionable Beverly Hills Hotel, the property first came to market in September 2015 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $38 million that plummeted to $28.95 million before Pretty Boy Floyd came along and snatched it up in what we were told by someone in a position to know was an all cash deal.

Baronial public spaces include: a foyer with a white marble floor and a sculptural staircase with recessed, LED-lit handrail; a formal living room larger than some hotel lobbies and lined with ten sets of floor-to-ceiling French doors; a formal dining room with fireplace set into a moody smoked mirrored wall; a bar lounge with marble-topped bar and glass-faced wine cellar; and an ebony paneled library with marble fireplace and glass-fronted bookcases. Less formal but no less extravagant family spaces include a spacious family room and an adjoining eat-in kitchen with glossy, pale gray imported cabinetry and every culinary convenience known to mankind. All guest bedrooms have deluxe en suite marble bathrooms while the master suite encompasses a massive bedroom with marble fireplace, French doors to a loggia that runs the full width of the house and overlooks the backyard, two huge and sleekly appointed bathrooms and two boutique-style fitted walk-in closets.

A marble-paved exterior staircase leads an extensive, partially subterranean accessory structure tucked beneath the backyard that contains a self-contained staff apartment, a 20-seat movie theater with concession bar, a mirror-walled gym, a laundry room finished to the same high quality as the rest of the house and a four-car, alley-accessible garage. The backyard isn’t particularly large by Beverly Hills standards but it is certainly landscaped for maximum impact with a vast, super-graphic black and white stripe terrace, a deep loggia, a flat bit of lush lawn, a swimming pool and spa and a pool house with grilling station and and changing rooms.

The listing was held by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Mister Mayweather was represented in the transaction by Nichelle Robinson, also with Hilton & Hyland.

The boxing legend and pay-per-view supernova, a “Dancing With the Stars” alum who was expected to earn a mouth-watering $300 million for his fight last month against Conor McGregor, which he took by TKO in the tenth round, is famous for his wildly profligate, social media documented lifestyle. Just the other day, in one fell swoop, he dropped somewhere in the neighborhood of a quarter of a million dollars on four Hermès Birkin bags and he unsurprisingly maintains a vast residential portfolio commensurate with someone of his immense resources. In addition to his newly acquired mansion in Beverly Hills, he owns a 2,500-square-foot condo on a high floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live that he acquired in 2013 for $2.4 million and he’s also long maintained a real estate foothold in and around Miami, FL, where he continues to own a 3,000-square-foot penthouse in Sunny Isles, FL, that he scooped up in 2010 for $1.5 million — it was for sale a few years ago at prices that started at $2.599 million and dropped to $1.999 million before it was taken off the market — as well as an ultra-modern waterfront residence of about 5,200-square-feet on Miami Beach’s Indian Creek he scooped up in the spring of 2016 for $7.7 million.

He additionally owns a handful of homes in and around Las Vegas that include a modest condo and an unassuming single-family residence in the Spring Valley area as well as a $1.81-million penthouse at the Palms Place tower just of The Strip that includes an infinity-edge spa that cantilevers off a balcony with panoramic skyline view. His holdings also include a 7,300-square-foot residence in a gated subdivision in the affluent western suburbs of Las Vegas that he picked up in April 2005 for $3.05 million but his primary Sin City home is a 22,000-square-foot mega-mansion in a guard-gated golf community about ten miles south of The Strip that he bought in 2010 for $9.5 million. The house, which tax records show has five bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms, was dubbed by “Money” as the “Big Boy Mansion” and even has its own Instagram account with more than a quarter of a million followers.

Listing photos: Jim Bartsch for Hilton & Hyland