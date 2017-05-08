Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Rent Out Hollywood Hills Property (EXCLUSIVE)

OWNERS: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $19,500 per month

SIZE: 4,566 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy own a mid-century era residence in the affluent foothills above Hollywood they’ve set out as an unfurnished rental at a deep-pocketed rate of $19,500 per month. The “Shameless” and “American Crime” stars, who can each boast an Oscar nomination and between them have three Emmys plus 13 additional nominations, acquired the then seriously shabby property in the latter days of 2013 for $3.8 million and quickly embarked on a renovation that included an extensive update of internal systems plus the replacement and/or overhaul of the kitchen and bathrooms.

The 4,566-square-foot, single story residence, built in 1950 and of no particular architectural vernacular or distinction, sits up a long driveway on a 1.1-acre city-view parcel at the tail end of a private cul-de sac-near the top of the celeb-favored Outpost Estates neighborhood. There are a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, per listing descriptions, including an attached en-suite bedroom suitable for over-night guests or live-in domestic staff.

Low, flat ceilings and an eco-minded mix of bamboo, cork and stone flooring run throughout sprawling, open plan living and entertaining space that encompasses several spacious lounges and include a fireplace set into a mirrored wall, a multi-stool walk-in wet bar, and glass sliders that open to a trellis-shaded dining terrace. An over-sized office suite includes an adjoining sitting area and the relatively compact “formal” dining area is conveniently situated near the remodeled, center island kitchen that features a combination of bone-toned and ashy brown-colored cabinetry. Listing details indicate there’s also a two-car garage plus parking for half of a dozen more vehicles, a screening room, and a dry sauna with a huge picture window that overlooks the backyard. Outdoor leisure and recreation areas include several decks and patios, a broad and desirably flat sweep of well-irrigated lawn, a swimming pool surrounded by a wide flagstone border terrace, and an above-ground spa smartly positioned at the edge of a sunbathing deck where it takes best advantage of the distant, head on view of the cluster of high rises that comprise the downtown skyline.

The Outpost Estates neighborhood is well known among celebrity real estate watchers for its crush of high-profile entertainment industry residents. Current home owners in the low-key but high-cost ‘hood include Oscar winner Charlize Theron, four-times Oscar nominated “Twin Peaks” creator David Lynch, and exceedingly well-compensated sit-com star Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory”) who in 2015 paid Jason Statham $9.2 for his six-bedroom and six-bathroom Spanish villa that he’d bought in 2011 for $7.325 million from Ben Stiller.

Miz Huffman and Mister Macy continue to own their longtime Los Angeles home, also in the Outpost Estates neighborhood — it’s actually next door to the one they put up for rent, and they sold their picturesquely secluded six-bedroom Rocky Mountain getaway in Basalt, CO, about 25 miles outside of Aspen, almost two years ago for $3.95 million.

