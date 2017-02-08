SELLERS: Jerry and Linda Bruckheimer

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $11,900,000

SIZE: 9,030 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After almost 1.5 years on the market and a couple of prodigious price chops that plunged the price tag from $14.5 million down to $11.9 million, film and television mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s International style contemporary in the low-key but high-priced Brentwood area of Los Angeles is, according to online listings, in now escrow and about to be sold for an unknown amount to an unknown buyer. Property records indicate the 10-time Emmy-winning “CSI” franchise and “Amazing Race” producer, who has about a dozen high-profile projects in various stages of production including “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” and “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” acquired the property in the spring of 1985 for $1.865 million.

The low-slung and flat-roofed residence, a sprawling assemblage of glass, steel and concrete pavilions linked by dramatic glass-walled corridors, was originally designed in 1965 by esteemed Case Study architect Thornton Abell and sits on .87 gated and tree-shaded acres. Together with a substantially proportioned detached studio/guesthouse there are a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,030-square-feet.

In addition to a high-ceiled living room with starkly minimalist concrete fireplace, floor-to-ceiling banks of display shelves and towering walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, there’s a spacious formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with glossy white cabinets, a library/study, and a media lounge. The half of a dozen guest/family bedrooms in the main house share four bathrooms, according to listing details, while the expansive master suite privately occupies its own wing with dual bathrooms, multiple closets, a full gym and a private garden. Beyond a broad expanse of flat green lawn that stretches out behind the house, a sizable detached studio/guesthouse with an additional fireplace, bathroom and kitchenette overlooks the swimming pool.

Mister Bruckheimer is one of the wealthiest men in Hollywood — Forbes estimated in 2015 his net worth to be somewhere around $900 million — so it’s not particularly surprising the near billionaire and his best-selling novelist wife, Linda Bruckheimer, maintain a heavy-duty collection of high-maintenance properties. In Los Angeles the couple’s holdings include a townhouse property in Venice, a modest house on a celeb-lined street in the Hollywood Hills, and a not quite 20,000-square-foot Italianate villa in Beverly Hills originally built in 1927 for Columbia Pictures head Harry Cohn and purchased from apparel magnate Georges Marciano in early 2013 for $23 million. Outside of Los Angeles, property records indicate the Bruckheimers own a 400-plus-acre ranch in Ojai, CA, two adjoining penthouses in Miami Beach, FL, acquired in 2005 for a total of $12.7 million, and, near the teeny-tiny rural community of Bloomfield, KY, a pastoral spread of approximately 1,600-acres that includes a carefully restored 1820s Greek Revival style mansion.

Listing photos: Deasy Penner & Partners