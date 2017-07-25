Producer Eric Gold, Actress Marcy Kaplan List in Beverly Hills and Malibu

Veteran producer and talent manager Eric Gold (“Scary Movie,” the Wayans brothers) and actress, writer and producer Marcy Kaplan (“JAG,” “The Pre-Nup”) have their elegantly turned-out mansion in Beverly Hills up for grabs a $16.5 million, almost twice the $8.8 million the couple paid for the stately English Tudor in the spring of 2006. Built in the 1920s and set on more than half an acre along a prime block in the fashionable flats of Beverly Hills, the 11,000-plus-square-foot, vine-encrusted mansion has six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms, plus a one-bed, one-bath guesthouse.

A double-gated semicircular drive arches up to the carved-wood front door that opens to a baronial foyer with black-and-white marble checkerboard floor. Amply proportioned formal living and dining rooms and a wood-paneled billiards room with sunken wet bar are joined by a gourmet kitchen, breakfast room and family room with Gothic-arch French doors.

There are five spacious en suite guest bedrooms on the upper level, plus a plush master suite replete with a sitting area in front of a fireplace, French doors to a private balcony and an all-white marble bathroom. The back of the house embraces a stone-paved dining terrace that gives way to a grassy, hedge-privatized yard. Beyond the swimming pool and spa, there’s a sports court and a self-contained two-story guesthouse that includes a spacious lounge and a full kitchen.

Kaplan and Gold, the latter once Ellen DeGeneres’ manager, additionally own an oceanfront residence, which was once the property of Motown legend Berry Gordy, on Malibu’s La Costa Beach. The Kaplan-Golds scooped up the stylishly appointed Buff & Hensman-designed residence in late 2009 for $9 million, set it out as a rental last year at $100,000 per month and currently have it for sale at a wee bit under $14 million.

