‘Entourage’ Star Jeremy Piven’sMalibu Beach House For Rent and For Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Jeremy Piven

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $10,495,000

SIZE: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: With rumors rampant he’s in the process of acquiring a home high in the Hollywood Hills — a bit more on that in a minute — Jeremy Piven hoisted his longtime residence in Malibu up for sale at $10.495 million. The “Entourage” star, who more recently portrayed the titular character on the now cancelled British-American period TV series “Mr Selfridge,” purchased the beachfront house in July 2004 for $3.5 million. Since 2014 the property has been available several times as a short-term luxury lease with asking prices between $35,000 and $50,000 per month and it’s currently listed as a furnished summer rental at $40,000 per month.

A gated and trellis-shaded courtyard entry laden with potted plants leads to the front door of the vine-encrusted residence that’s decorated — or at least furnished if not exactly decorated — with a hodgepodge of carved Balinese-style furniture and a remarkable number of Buddhist figurines. A slender entrance hall leads to a spacious open-plan living/dining area with two sets of glass sliders that open to a slender, oceanfront deck with free-standing spa tub. Open to the dining area over a long peninsula countertop with raised snack bar, the kitchen won’t win any style awards with its practical if pedestrian white, raised panel cabinets and mud-colored granite countertops but it does offer a costly array of premium quality appliances. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor, per listing details, plus a mirror-walled yoga studio/fitness room.

A media lounge with state-of-the-art projection equipment on the uppermost floor is joined by a guest bedroom and bathroom plus a master suite with roomy bedroom, ocean-view bathroom, walk-in closet and private deck with sweeping views up and down the coastline. A sprawling entertainment room on the lowest level, where listing photos show a full drum set and extensive lounge seating, includes a walk-in wet bar, a dry sauna and a beach-side deck that runs the full width of the house with built-in bench seating and steps down to the beach that, according to listings, remains desirably dry even at higher tides.

So the celebrity real estate rumor mill goes via the property gossips at The Real Deal, Mister Piven, set to star with Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx in the comedy “All Star Weekend,” plans to purchase a new home in the Mount Olympus neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. The 2,851-square-foot, two-story residence, need of a spiffing up and described in marketing materials as a “French style house,” has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a double-height atrium entry, swimming pool and extensive decks with panoramic mountain views over Laurel Canyon.

Since June 2011 Mister Piven has maintained a 3,012-square-foot duplex penthouse with almost 1,000-square-feet of private terraces in a snazzy boutique building in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood that he bought in June 2011 for $4,582,125 from former professional baseball player Mike Piazza.

listing photos: Pinnacle Estate Properties