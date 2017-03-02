SELLER: Emmy Rossum

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $1,100,000

SIZE: (approx.) 800 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: New York City born and bred actress Emmy Rossum has sold her freshly rehabbed and comfortably glamorous pied-a-terre in a distinguished pre-war building in New York City’s Sutton Place neighborhood, per property records, for $1.1 million. The “Shameless” star, long engaged to Sam Esmail, creator of the Emmy-winning dystopian sci-fi series “Mr. Robot,” purchased the approximately 800-square-foot one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment, according to the property gossips at The Observer who first spotted the sale, not quite two years ago for $720,000. The ninth-floor unit, which carries beefy monthly maintenance charges of $2,741, was in need of a comprehensive overhaul for which Miss Rossum engaged the services of Brooklyn-born designer Antonino Buzzetta whose signature style, according to a late 2016 “Elle Décor” article that showcased the results, is “a modern-minded take on traditional glamour.”

There’s no question the improvements are thoughtfully considered with exquisite materials and top-of-the-line finishes but, even still, the front door essentially opens less than optimally and decidedly inelegantly directly into the kitchen. Fortunately the kitchen isn’t exactly a drag to look at with its custom-milled espresso-hued cabinetry that hide a washer and dryer, snazzy brass hardware, white or nearly white solid surface countertops and integrated snack counter. Herringbone pattern hardwood floor boards original to the apartment — they were refinished and darkened in Rossum’s renovation — extend from the foyer and kitchen into the north-facing combination living and dining room that features chunky beams on the ceiling, an expensively restored 72-pane iron-framed casement window, and a wood-burning fireplace with 19th century carved marble mantelpiece the actress and her mother bought at the renowned marché aux puce in Paris and, unquestionably at considerable expense, FedExed back to Manhattan. The fireplace is surmounted by a flat-screen television and flanked by antique mirrors that are, in turn, flanked by not-quite floor-to-ceiling cerused oak bookcases.

With little effort, the petite, chandelier-lit dining area could be closed up to become a small second bedroom while the master bedroom offers windows on both the north and south walls along with a twelve-foot stretch of custom-fitted closets with handy-dandy secured jewelry compartment. The apartment’s lone bathing does not qualify as spacious by any standard but it is desirably windowed and also decadently outfitted with marble sheathed walls, an eye-catching geometric marble tile floor, and a custom-made marble sink.

Miss Rossum, who rose to household stardom as a teenager in the 2004 film of the mega-hit Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera” and is set to star in the National Lampoon biopic “A Futile & Stupid Gesture,” lives mostly on the West Coast where she maintains a 3,621-square-foot residence tucked away on a nondescript, barely-there Beverly Hills cul-de-sac she scooped up in the spring of 2006 for $2.125 million.

